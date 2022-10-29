Vote for Lucy.

Lucy Dathan is right for Connecticut. Sounds like a slogan, I know, but I really have to say that this could not be more true. I have known Lucy for several years now, and I don’t know of a more committed, hard-working representative who stays in close touch with her community and makes sure to advocate for their needs.

Lucy is a staunch supporter of education, which is very near and dear to me. The amazing thing is that she is not just in support of better education for our kids; she knows that to succeed, we need to expand the reach of education. She worked to increase funding for infant and toddler care programs as well as working on expanding the Birth to Three initiatives. She also supports our teachers by helping to extend the renewal times for teaching certificates and ensuring that teachers receive an uninterrupted thirty minutes for lunch.

We have all suffered during the pandemic, and our kids have borne a large part of this. Lucy has worked to see that programs are in place to help with this mental health crisis. She worked on a series of bills that provided grants to schools to hire more, social workers, psychologists, and counselors to help our kids to succeed and navigate these very hard times. These bills also provided mental health training to parents, students, and pediatricians. Lucy knows that our kids are the future of Connecticut, and she is tireless in her support.

It isn’t just the kids who benefit from Lucy being in Hartford; it is the rest of us as well. Lucy stands up for the workers of Connecticut. She has helped to toughen the penalties for public contractors with under-pay or withholding wages. She helped to create a registry of “Bad Actors” and established a process for revoking the licenses of repeat offenders. Lucy also assisted in expanding access to funding for front-line workers who worked during COVID and got sick. She knows the importance of protecting us and ensuring we all have access to quality jobs and good pay.

Lucy knows that our environment is very important and that protecting it is one of the responsibilities of stewardship entrusted to our officials in Hartford. While we all need to do our part, she has been involved in numerous initiatives to strengthen our environment and combat climate change. She helped set a goal for reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions from electricity by 2040. Lucy supports developing carbon-neutral plans for new transportation projects. As a supporter of Connecticut’s Clean Air Act, Lucy pushed to speed up the timeline for the electrification of the state fleet and made it easier for renters and condo owners to install electric chargers. Every change that moves us toward a leaner and greener Connecticut is a step toward a sustainable future, and Lucy is right there assisting in making those steps happen.

Our current crisis of rights nationwide has sought to push itself toward Connecticut. Lucy has championed our state as it remains a safe haven for an individual’s right to choose. As a supporter of HB 5414, Lucy showed her resolve to bolster and establish protections for both those who seek abortions and those who provide these services. Supported by Lucy’s vote, this bill expanded access, blocked aggressive action by other states that would target our patients, doctors, and advocates, and protected the medical privacy of our citizens by preventing the disclosure of medical information related to reproductive healthcare.

This is just a short list of what Lucy has done and will continue to do for us in Hartford. I am proud to call her a friend but more proud to support her in returning to Hartford and working tirelessly for all of us here in Southwestern CT and to the benefit of everyone in the State. I urge you to vote for Lucy on November 8 and send her back to Hartford to continue to do the good work that she has been doing. Vote for Lucy Dathan, because she is right for Connecticut.

David Heuvelman

Common Council member representing District A