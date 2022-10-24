Dathan meets Mastronardi in LWV debate for 142nd seat

NORWALK, Conn. — State Representative candidates for District 142, which includes parts of New Canaan and Norwalk, met for a debate.

Incumbent Democrat Lucy Dathan and Republican challenger Don Mastronardi sparred over affordable housing and State law 830-g, the relevance of abortion as an issue, taxation and party politics in the half hour New Canaan League of Women Voters session Thursday, sitting opposite each other in person but broadcast on Zoom for the public.

“Connecticut has done quite a bit in order to streamline our government,” Dathan said at one point. “As Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, it is my responsibility to go through the budget on a line-by-line basis going agency by agency seeing where their head counts are, where they’re spending their money… Our government, between now and where we were in 2005, has decreased 20%.”

“I’m a little baffled when Lucy says that government’s actually gotten more efficient and, and smaller, because under the Democrats, it’s only gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” Mastronardi said.

Dathan is seeking a third two-year term. Mastronardi is a restaurateur who has also been endorsed by the Independent Party.

He came out swinging in the opening statements.

Dathan said, “In over 25 years as a finance executive, a CPA and a CFO, I pride myself in strategic long-term thinking. Connecticut has made great strides in the last several years, paying down $5 billion of pension liabilities, saving $440 million a year in debt servicing, refilling our Rainy Day Fund a record 3.3 billion and improved bond ratings and provided stability so we can avoid tax increases.”

Mastronardi said, “I’m here to talk to you guys without notes…. We hear a lot from the other side talking about how they paid down a lot of the debt. That’s true. The problem is, it’s like an arson setting a fire to a house and then throwing water on it and taking credit for it. For 40 years one party has ruled this state. We need change. I’m a fiscal conservative, who believes in limited government.”

Moderator Grace Corcoran, a New Canaan High School senior and debate team member, first mentioned State Statute 830-g, which concerns affordable housing, and asked the candidates what they think are reasonable affordable housing goals and how they would achieve them.

Dathan said that 830-g isn’t focused on 10% affordable housing but on moratoriums.

The Connecticut Mirror explains that under 830-g, “Towns can also temporarily halt unrestricted development by making progress toward the 10% threshold and earning a moratorium, which lasts for four years.”

Dathan said 830-g should be reformed. “I think that the state should be thinking about how we can support towns to get to these moratoriums versus the other way around.” She added, “I have stood strong against my party on zoning issues in the past, I voted no on HB 6107, a one-size-fits-all to all of our towns. I was really concerned that this would not help communities really achieve the moratorium thresholds in an existing meaningful way.”

Mastronardi replied, “I think 830-g is an awful law. And we should repeal it immediately.”

He said, “I’m glad to hear Lucy say that she’s against this bill. But the problem is her party is for this bill. Their party believes in ramming through these kinds of things and pushing these things into towns.”

Dathan said, “I’m glad that we’re all on the same page about having local control but I am a little bit concerned when people said that they want to repeal a law without having something to replace it with.”

Corcoran asked about the ballot question seeking a State constitution change to open the door for early voting. Dathan was fully in favor of the move but Mastronardi equivocated.

“I would have to see the details of it. But I’m always for more democracy, not less. I think we should have open primaries, I think we should support a third party,” Mastronardi said. He pointed out that the debate was 18 days ahead of Election Day and said people need information to base their votes on, and perhaps early voting could begin the weekend before the election.

But, “There’s done studies that early voting doesn’t actually increase turnout,” he said.

Dathan said she supports open primaries. The ballot question allows the legislature to consider early voting.

Mastronardi replied, “I think if you’re talking about a top down one size fits all approach, which unfortunately, I think Democrats will push. I think that’s wrong.”

He got first crack at the reproductive rights question.

“As a male, as a pro-choice, Republican, I don’t think it’s my right to tell anybody what to do with their body period end of story,” he said, linking that to “mandating vaccines” and mask requirements.

Dathan said she’s proud to live in Connecticut, where a woman’s right to choose is supported.

“I’m a fighter, I’m going to continue to fight for this right because it is very important,” she said. “But at the end of the day, even though the law has been codified into statute, it’s not been codified into the Constitution. … What we’ve seen since 2014, the Republicans and our State House have made 30 attempts to chip away at this law and take away reproductive rights.”

Mastronardi called that a scare tactic and said, “We have bigger issues to deal with.” Only about 6% of the voters count reproductive rights as a priority, as they’re more concerned about inflation and buying food and gas.

Dathan repeated, “30 times,” adding that Republicans have suggested ultrasounds before termination and have given women false information, sending them to deceptive pregnancy centers.

“We need to make sure that we have fighters, not people who are going to stand on the sideline,” she said.

“Well, anybody who knows me knows that I’m a fighter, Lucy,” he replied.

The last question concerned energy costs and service disruptions.

“We all know energy prices are out of control. And we see that with our monthly Eversource bills. We are where we are due to Governor Rowland and deregulating the energy market, which didn’t help our residential customers,” Dathan said.

Mastronardi laughed.

The Take Back Our Grid Act helped with sustainability, reliability and accountability but more needs to be done, Dathan continued. “We want to make sure that we use some of the $5.4 billion of infrastructure money that’s coming to our state in investing in our utility infrastructures. But we also need to consider diversifying our energy resources…. And I agree that we need to be thinking about nuclear energy. We have the Millstone nuclear plant in Connecticut, which provides a large portion of our energy currently, but we really need to be thinking longer term.”

Mastronardi said, “She blamed the Republican governor when her party has run the state for 40 years.” Twenty percent of citizen’s electric bills is for taxes and Connecticut has “some of the highest electricity rates in the country” because Democrats “have continued taxes on everything.”

Millstone “was saved by Republicans,” he said, arguing that if Democrats had their way, Millstone’s contribution of 40% of Connecticut’s energy wouldn’t be there.

Dathan said Connecticut needs to protect its coastlines and one of the biggest complaints she hears while she’s out doorknocking is about the intensity of storms, caused by global warming.

“We need to remove the use and over reliance of fossil fuels. We need to diversify our energy. And we need to make sure that we can do this in a sound fiscally done way,” she said.

“You must be talking to different people because the number one concern I keep hearing is costs, food costs, gas costs, cost of electricity,” Mastronardi said. “Nobody’s talking about global warming, Lucy, that’s what you talk about. I know you want to put California standards in because you’re from California.”

In closing statements, Dathan called herself a “proud Midwestern girl from St. Louis, Missouri.”

Of her tenure in the State House, she said, “Although we have faced some unprecedented challenges, I have worked to build a sustainable, strategic and balanced budget, all while lowering $650 million of taxes. We’ve lowered the cost of prescription drugs, we’ve tackled unfunded pension liabilities, we funded our schools including more than $300 million to schools in our district.”

Mastronardi said, “I am a diehard fiscal conservative who believes that our economy here in Connecticut is in a perilous position. She talks a lot about how she’s helped cut taxes, which is nonsense. She’s talking about how they’ve got their fiscal house in order, which is not true. They’re using COVID money. And they’re using the 2017 budget that Republicans got passed with five Democrats, that’s put cap on spending.”

Global warming is a federal issue and, “Our storms are not getting stronger. That’s false,” he said. “We need to remember we got crime issues in the state.”

