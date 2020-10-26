Dathan needed in fight for affordable health care

Lucy Dathan has worked to protect families like mine on many fronts, including health care, a living wage, universal FMLA and funding for our schools. But I want to focus on the impact she has had on improving health care here in Connecticut. Health insurance premiums are already straining family budgets to the limit and without the ACA there is nothing to stop insurance companies from raising their premiums to unaffordable levels.

In the State Legislature as a member of the Insurance Committee, Democrat Lucy Dathan is leading the legislative fight for health insurance that will help make quality healthcare affordable for a majority of Connecticut citizens, particularly for those – estimated to be over 100 million Americans – who have pre-existing conditions.

Even before the advent of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Lucy co-sponsored and passed legislation that capped the outrageous costs for diabetic insulin and is working on legislation that would reduce the costs of generic drugs. But that is only the beginning of her legislative agenda, Lucy also voted in favor of legislation that increased the ability of the state to lower the prohibitive cost of other prescription drugs.

Lucy strongly supports Federal and State legislation that will ensure insurance providers in Connecticut cannot discriminate, or increase premiums for those individuals struggling with a pre-existing condition. From co-sponsoring legislation that extends Telemedicine benefits to insuring that dependent children have coverage for eyeglasses, Lucy has already demonstrated her commitment to the health of her constituents.

As the Covid-19 Pandemic demonstrates, at no time in recent history has the need for access to affordable healthcare been more urgent. With the appointment to the Supreme Count of yet another ultra conservative judge, it is a very real possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and cut off affordable medical insurance. Our General Assembly, led by the Insurance Committee, will be a key backstop to protect Connecticut residents and pass legislation as necessary to ensure that Nutmeggers with pre-existing conditions are covered affordably. We need Lucy in the General Assembly, as it is literally a life and death matter.

Barbara Meyer-Mitchell