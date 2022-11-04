Dathan supports those who serve

Much ink rightly has spilled this election season over the (very real) threat to women’s reproductive rights, the quandary of affordable housing, energy costs, and the like. But there is another area that is often spoken about generally, with righteous platitudes, but with very little specificity: where do the candidates stand on serving those who serve our community? A candidate might claim to “back the blue” or “support our troops,” but has their rubber actually met the road? Thankfully, there is one candidate running in the 142nd District that has actually delivered for these valued community members, and thus made us safer – and that candidate is Lucy Dathan.

Lucy doesn’t need to rely solely on promises here – her record speaks for itself. For our police, Lucy voted for increased wages, benefits and hazard pay. She has voted to extend employment protections to officers who receive mental health services, and to improve training for incidents involving individuals with mental or physical disabilities – training that makes everyone safer. To combat domestic violence, one of the largest reported crimes in our area, Lucy has introduced legislation and provided funding to support domestic violence victims in an effort to reduce the number of such incidents. Critically, Lucy also champions Connecticut’s strict gun laws, including our “red flag” and safe storage laws, and an assault-rifles ban – key measures that the police also support. Notably, it is Republican state legislators who are suing to weaken these laws. Tell me again who “backs the blue”?

For Connecticut firefighters, Lucy voted to adopt higher equipment standards; collect better data on the prevalence of cancer among firefighters; and secure more funding for firefighters who leave service with a cancer diagnosis. Lucy further supported a measure to fund local volunteer fire departments that respond to emergencies on state highways.

Finally, for our veterans, Lucy guaranteed them in-state tuition rates at Connecticut colleges and universities; established a new tax exemption equal to 10% of their home values; and created license plates to honor those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. As the granddaughter of a World War II veteran and daughter of a Vietnam veteran, I am proud to vote for a candidate who supports our veterans like Lucy does. I hope you will too.

Hilary Ormond

New Canaan