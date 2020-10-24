Dathan’s call to stop door knocking rebuffed by Wilms

NORWALK, Conn. — One local Democratic candidate announced that she is “suspending door-to-door campaigning in Norwalk out of concern for her constituents’ health amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.”

It appears her Republican opponent is still at it.

Norwalk was added to the State’s Red Alert list Thursday. State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142), who is attempting to stave off a challenge from her predecessor, former State Rep. Fred Wilms, announced Friday that she’s not going out door knocking, given the recently released statistics and advice from the Connecticut State Department of Health.

“As of October 22, Norwalk entered the Red Alert Zone,” Dathan said in a press release. “While the state and local authorities have been vigilant and successful in monitoring the virus and its impact on our neighborhoods, we have to heed the recent increase in new cases as a warning to be even more cautious, and modify our daily behavior accordingly. I cannot in good conscience campaign door to door and risk spreading the virus to innocent people.”

Dathan said, “I am adjusting my campaign schedule to focus on communicating with my constituents through virtual events and telephone calls as opposed to meeting them at their doors for the next week, and I call on my opponent Fred Wilms to do the same. Together, let’s help get Norwalk out of the red.”

NancyOnNorwalk contacted Wilms.

“I will continue to follow all CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” he wrote.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Wilms post a photo of himself eating cake with a constituent.

“Sharing Election Cake with Frank Whitman!” Wilms wrote. “Frank is a food & travel writer and decided to resurrect this old New England tradition. He and his wife Marsha were the owners of the former Silvermine Tavern.”