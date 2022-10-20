Dathan’s hard work benefits district, vote Lucy

I am a 17-year-old & current senior at New Canaan High school. I am writing today to support Lucy Dathan’s reelection to the Connecticut House of Representatives.

I believe she has done an excellent job since 2019, and Norwalk and New Canaan would greatly benefit from her reelection. I’m invested explicitly in her work surrounding the children’s mental health crisis and her initiatives to improve education and early childhood throughout the district in 2022 alone.

Regarding her response to the growing children’s mental health crisis, the work she has begun to implement towards mental health resources in schools will benefit her district significantly. From the work she has already started to provide grants to local schools, to hiring more support staff, to helping local schools expand mental health staff and access to care, it will have a massive impact on the well-being of our students. Over the last four years, I have seen my school specifically suffer in terms of the mental health of its students, and Lucy has made it clear through direct action that this will begin to change soon.

Furthermore, the work she has begun to support our teachers, provide schools with the resources they need for success, and provide meaningful investments in childcare has put this district on a path to significantly improve the quality of our education and the lives of the children in it. Regarding the work she has begun to support our teachers, she has already started to put in place support systems, such as a minimum 30-minute break for lunch, that will not only allow them to come to work at 100% but also treat them with the respect our educators deserve. She has increased funding for infant and childcare programs to support better the next generation, which is valuable to us all. Additionally, in support of schools, she has put in work to double grants to school districts for bilingual education, in addition to establishing new reimbursement grants to assist schools in upgrading their HVAC systems, ensuring regular inspections, and reporting on their operation; something that is vital to the health and wellness of the students as well as the staff during a pandemic.

This does not even begin to cover all the good Lucy has done for her district in the last year alone. This is why I urge you to vote for Lucy in this upcoming election, especially as someone who will be unable to vote this November. For the health and wellness of the next generation and its educators, vote for Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut House on Nov. 8th.

Julia Waetzig