Dathan’s work ethic needed in the State House

Lucy Dathan does her homework and then some. She has taken on difficult roles in the legislature and advanced significant policy wins that grew the economy by supporting and incentivizing businesses and provided a pipeline and training for competitive, quality jobs. Her opponent stated in their debate that he didn’t need speaking notes. I was glad Lucy came prepared with hers, because the work she does for us is complex, and there’s just so much of it.

From her position as Vice Chair of Appropriations, seats on the Insurance & Real Estate and Human Services committees, and Medical Oversight Council, Lucy delves into issues with seriousness, perspective, an appetite for details, and the will to collaborate and compromise. I’m glad she’s writing this all down, because together with her colleagues, she has: lowered the business tax rate for unemployment insurance, helped companies earn rebates against insurance premiums and state taxes for meeting job targets, granted high school graduates access to low-interest loans for attending occupational training programs, made direct investments in community nonprofits, helped community providers keep up with inflation, supported CT’s cultural attractions, and more.

We need representation that’s knowledgeable and dependable, not reckless and on the fly. I’m grateful for Lucy Dathan’s devotion to the details and unbelievable work ethic, and urge you to reelect LUCY DATHAN for CT House District 142.

Miki Porta

New Canaan