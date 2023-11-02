Deal with Milligan to allow voters to park in lot adjacent to Norwalk Public Library

Jason Milligan’s property next to the Norwalk Public Library, Sept. 19 on Mott Avenue.

District A voters would be able to use a Belden Avenue parking lot on Election Day, making it easier for them to go in the Norwalk Public Library and cast their ballot, under an agreement set to be approved Thursday by the Common Council.

The agreement, negotiated with real estate mogul Jason Milligan by former Mayor Alex Knopp, also would make 11 Belden Ave. available this weekend during the library’s Seventh Annual Norwalk Author Festival. Norwalk Registrars would be able to use the lot Nov. 6-7 while setting up the election and managing the polls.

There’s no cost to the City, Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan said.

Milligan’s lot, adjacent to the Belden Avenue library, was used for library parking for six years in another deal negotiated by Knopp, but the City declined to buy it from Milligan at the price he wanted. The Common Council voted in September to acquire Milligan’s lot by eminent domain.

The impasse caused an issue, as last year Registrars designated the library as a District A polling place. In a memo, Knopp called the unavailability of the lot a “significant hardship” to voters.

According to Knopp:

“At the NPL Board meeting on October 12, 2023, the concern about lack of parking for both Election Day and the Local Author Days event was discussed by Board members. Three solutions were proposed. For follow-up, NPL President Noor contacted the City’s Parking Authority re Mott Avenue enforcement; NPL Executive Director Harris contacted the City’s Economic Development Director for utilization of 3 Belden Avenue; and I contacted Mario Coppola and Jason Milligan re 11 Belden Avenue usage. “Jason Milligan, the owner of the 11 Belden Avenue lot, immediately agreed to make the Library parking lot available for the November 3-7 period as an expression of his support as a Wall Street investor for the mission of the NPL. As a further expression of his generosity towards the NPL, Mr. Milligan turned down my offer to raise funds to compensate him on a per diem basis for the use of the parking lot. Mr. Milligan expressed his strong belief that positive actions in support of the NPL would benefit the entire Wall Street area. “Mayor {Harry} Rilling and his office have diligently worked on a very cooperative and expedited basis to facilitate all the steps necessary to make parking available. Mario Coppola directed his office to produce the Parking License on an expedited basis. Council President Burnett agreed to call a Special Council Meeting for Thursday, November 2. As a City department, the NPL could not succeed without the support of the Mayor and the Common Council.”

In return for the parking, Milligan “requires the City to agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Owner for claims caused by the use of the Premises during the events,” Callahan wrote. “This can be accomplished by a simple licensing agreement.”