Decision 2022: Vote

NORWALK, Conn. — Election Day is upon us.

Nationally, tensions are high as Democrats speak of abortion and threats to democracy, while Republicans speak of crime and inflation. Locally, some voters may find themselves going to different polls while others may go to their familiar location to find that they’re voting for a different district than they’re used to.

Legislative district lines were redrawn this year in response to the 2020 census.

District 143 l ost its Wilton component and gained Norwalk territory to its west that was formerly in District 142. It also picked up area around City Hall and north of Stew Leonard’s.

As compensation, District 142 gained part of Rowayton. District 141 has much less Norwalk territory than it did, now only a sliver of Rowayton.

There are very few changes to District 140. District 137 lost geographic territory.

The Common Council added a poll. Additionally, St. Mary's is not a poll this year and some District 137 voters will head for the Norwalk Public Library instead.

Two local elections involve contests for open seats. State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) announced this year that he’s retiring from the role and State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) won the Democratic endorsement for Secretary of State.

Additionally, State Rep. Terri Wood (R-141) unsuccessfully sought her party’s endorsement for Secretary of State. Republican/Independent candidate Tracy Marra is running unopposed for the seat.

The local lineup:

State Senate District 25

Bob Duff (D) (incumbent)

Daniel Miressi (R)

Lisa Brinton (I)

State Representative District 137

Kadeem Roberts (D)

Luis Estrella (R)

State Representative District 140

Travis Simms (D) (incumbent)(unopposed)

State Representative District 141

Tracy Marra (R,I) unopposed

State Representative District 142

Lucy Dathan (D) (incumbent)

Donald Mastronardi (R)

State Representative District 143

Dominique Johnson (D)

Nicole Hampton (R)

The ballot also asks voters, “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

The State has sample ballots posted here. You can check your polling place here. The League of Women Voters has posted candidate information on Vote411.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Democrats are advertising their Election Night gathering in the Norwalk Inn. The ballroom opens at 7:30 p.m. and free food will be available at 8.

NancyOnNorwalk could not find Republican information about Election Night. Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms did not reply to an email.

Voter interest appears to be up according to information from Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells, who said the requests for absentee ballots are higher than previous years.

Although there is talk of registrars feeling unsafe nationally, Wells said there have been no threats here.