Defunding the police: How crazy is that?

No normal person needs to be told how profoundly stupid and unpopular is the idea of defunding or disbanding the Norwalk Police Department. Or for that matter any other major municipal police force.

The idea nevertheless has speedily established a foothold in the Democratic Party less than five months out from a presidential election they are desperate to win. Does this make sense?

It makes sense if you appreciate how thoroughly the party’s “moderates” (assuming there are any left) have lost control to their extreme left wing. This is the party that under President Bill Clinton’s initiative funded as many as 100,000 additional police officers for our municipal cities and towns.

The slide to the extreme left got big momentum in 2016 when the Democrats allowed an avowed socialist who was not even a member of the party to seek the party’s presidential nomination. Bernie Sanders’ schtick was to tack “democratic” in front of “socialist,” but that fooled nobody who had spent five minutes checking into his background. Honeymooning in the Soviet Union, as he did in the 1980s, never did catch on with other Americans.

The “Democratic Socialist” line, however, was attractive to the ill-educated cadres being churned out by our indoctrination centers (our universities and public schools). And together with their far-left professors, fellow-traveler media types, and clueless Hollywood icons, they made a potent combination.

But the Dem leadership figured, why worry? They had Hillary, the smartest woman in the world who was sure to become the first female POTUS. So they waved Bernie into their nominating process, only to find they had created an electoral Frankenstein who in the final round had to be taken out by any means necessary, but we got the Bad Orange Man anyway.

Then came the mid-term elections of 2018. It was the cheated Bernie Bros and the heart-broken Hilleryites burning for revenge who gave us the current state of the party. A party freshly populated with hard-left zealots at all levels of government, from Congress to state houses to local towns and hamlets. As one observer put it, “their woke left fringe is now in charge.”

Sure enough, as events in 2019 moved along, it was obvious that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was taking orders instead of giving them, appearances notwithstanding. That’s why we were treated to the impeachment farce about five minutes after the collapse of the Mueller farce.

Looking now at the defund-the-police lunacy, you have to wonder: Have the Democrats jumped the shark? Has their unbridled hatred and fear of the Bad Orange Man brought them to the point where they lose all touch with the mainstream of American voters and pitch themselves into a permanent decline?

One year ago, historian Victor Davis Hanson predicted as much. “What is strange about the new envisioned progressive agendas for 2020,” he said, “is that no serious Democratic presidential candidate next year could ever run on them.”

Agendas like these:

A Green New Deal : eliminating the internal combustion engine, the fossil-fuel industry, air travel, and cow farts. Joe Biden has embraced the GND.

: eliminating the internal combustion engine, the fossil-fuel industry, air travel, and cow farts. Joe Biden has embraced the GND. Abortion to the level of indifference to infanticide, a position that Ralph Northam, Virginia’s Democratic governor, brought into the light last year.

to the level of indifference to infanticide, a position that Ralph Northam, Virginia’s Democratic governor, brought into the light last year. Open borders and abolishing internal immigration enforcement (i.e., ICE). Notwithstanding its temporary eclipse by the COVID pandemic, this one is still very much alive

and abolishing internal immigration enforcement (i.e., ICE). Notwithstanding its temporary eclipse by the COVID pandemic, this one is still very much alive Providing “free” medical services and other benefits to “undocumented” residents, a bid to turn the entire United States into California.

Each agenda item looked like political suicide for the party that nurtured it. Yet it seems to have had little effect on overall poll numbers. Will the idea of defunding/abolishing the police be any different?

Another question: Are they serious? Maybe not, but at the least they intend to weaken and neuter the police as much as possible. Already we’re seeing reports of hundreds or even thousands of seasoned officers around the country putting in for early retirement. And the applicant pool for new officers is shrinking dramatically.

The ultimate goal may be to have the policing function taken over entirely by the federal government, like what then-presidential candidate Barack Obama talked about in 2008 — a “Civilian National Security Force,” one that would be “just as powerful, just as strong, just as well funded as the US Military.”

Great idea. Just call an agency in Washington, D.C., to get the gendarmes to work on a rape in your neighborhood.

Be that as it may, while the Democrats will certainly remain strong in Connecticut, one suspects there’s a limit to the number of sharks they can jump and still remain viable at the national level.

Bill Dunne