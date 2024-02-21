Quantcast
Norwalk’s Diversity Officer Has Resigned, City Confirms

By


LaToya Fernandez, Norwalk’s first DEI Officer.

Norwalk’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer, LaToya Fernandez, has resigned, Norwalk’s Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews confirmed Tuesday night in response to a reporter’s query.

Although she didn’t specify reasons for Fernandez’s departure, Woods released the following statement: 

LaToya Fernandez resigned from her position as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer on February 9th. The City thanks her for her service.
 
“The Mayor is committed to continuing to advance Norwalk’s core values of organizational diversity and inclusion and recognizes the importance of this position in helping the City develop policies and practices that build an inclusive culture. He will be seeking a replacement as soon as possible and is assembling a search committee to assist in filling the vacancy.
 
Fernandez could not immediately be reached for comment. She was hired in October 2022 as part of the Mayor’s Department. Rilling praised Fernandez last March, saying she had been “remarkable in reaching out to the community, also reaching out to City staff, arranging Spanish lessons for all interested employees.”

In Mayor Rilling’s January 2024 State of the City, he praised the City’s DEI efforts, stating, “We are working towards ensuring City government operates in an equitable manner that appropriately advances all our core values of organizational diversity and inclusion, and striving to meet those goals.”

Asked whether Fernandez had taken another job elsewhere, Woods said she wasn’t sure. The position has not yet been posted on the City website’s jobs page.

NAACP President Brenda Penn Williams declined to comment on Fernandez’ departure.

Comments

5 responses to “Norwalk’s Diversity Officer Has Resigned, City Confirms”

  1. Tysen Canevari

    What a waste of money! She literally achieved nothing while she was here. This is a position that you can clearly fill by a dedicated individual for far less than what we wasted on her. She arranged Spanish for the those that wanted it? Really Mr Mayor? Anyone can arrange that on their own. We need to pay her 6 figures? She couldnt interpret the blower ordinance into spanish for the landscape industry though.

  2. Scott Vetare

    Agree 100% Tyson! Spot on!

  3. Drew Todd

    GOOD JOB Harry!!! Saving the Tax Payers Money!!!!! PLEASE Do not and we don’t need too fill this absolutely USELESS position!!!!

  4. walter o’reilly

    Before this position is filled for another+$100k salary, a committee should be formed to review the actual need and what was gained from it. Spanish lessons? Seriously? What else did she do? Let’s have the Mayor’s office list those accomplishments.

  5. Skip Hagerty

    I think the city needs to hire a replacement immediately. Having a DEI officer is critical to eliminating discrimination since that person will ensure that the city’s hiring decisions, first and foremost, take into consideration a candidate’s race and gender.

