Norwalk’s Diversity Officer Has Resigned, City Confirms

LaToya Fernandez, Norwalk’s first DEI Officer.

Norwalk’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer, LaToya Fernandez, has resigned, Norwalk’s Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews confirmed Tuesday night in response to a reporter’s query.



Although she didn’t specify reasons for Fernandez’s departure, Woods released the following statement:

“LaToya Fernandez resigned from her position as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer on February 9th. The City thanks her for her service.



“The Mayor is committed to continuing to advance Norwalk’s core values of organizational diversity and inclusion and recognizes the importance of this position in helping the City develop policies and practices that build an inclusive culture. He will be seeking a replacement as soon as possible and is assembling a search committee to assist in filling the vacancy.“



Fernandez could not immediately be reached for comment. She was hired in October 2022 as part of the Mayor’s Department. Rilling praised Fernandez last March, saying she had been “remarkable in reaching out to the community, also reaching out to City staff, arranging Spanish lessons for all interested employees.”



In Mayor Rilling’s January 2024 State of the City, he praised the City’s DEI efforts, stating, “We are working towards ensuring City government operates in an equitable manner that appropriately advances all our core values of organizational diversity and inclusion, and striving to meet those goals.”



Asked whether Fernandez had taken another job elsewhere, Woods said she wasn’t sure. The position has not yet been posted on the City website’s jobs page.

NAACP President Brenda Penn Williams declined to comment on Fernandez’ departure.