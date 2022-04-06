Demand exceeds supply for Norwalk kayak racks

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk needs more kayak racks, according to one resident. City officials agree and promise to work toward providing the amenity to more people, though it won’t be this year.

“I don’t understand how a city of over 91,184 residents only has 40 racks and the Town of Westport has 192 racks and 27,141 residents,” Craig Odierno wrote recently to the City. “Norwalk has one rack for every 2,279 residents while Westport has a rack for every 141 residents, with that being said there is definitely a demand for additional racks since we’ve been on the list for years and we are no closer to getting a rack.”

The 40 racks date to 2018; the Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department built them. Initially there were two racks but when the slots filled up almost immediately, three more were built, a news release said at the time.

“Each rack holds a total of eight kayaks or paddle boards, which are safely secured with a chain and padlock. Each slot, only available to Norwalk residents, costs $150 for the season. The 40 slots currently built are all claimed, with dozens of residents on a waitlist until more are created,” the 2018 press release said. “…To keep up with demand, Recreation and Parks plans to build at least three more racks for the start of the 2019 season.”

Again, Norwalk has 40 slots now. The plan to build more racks did not come to fruition.

Longtime Recreation and Parks Department Director Mike Mocciae retired in 2017. The racks were built under Interim Recreation and Parks Department Director Ken Hughes.

Nick Roberts was hired to lead Recreation and Parks in April 2019 and resigned from the position two years later. Robert Stowers was hired for the post in September.

Odierno said, in mid-March, that his inquiry hadn’t resulted in a response from City Hall.

“Westport charges $230 per rack and if Norwalk was to add 200 racks at $200 per year that would be an additional $40,000/year of revenue for the City. I know this doesn’t balance the budget but it would not lose money either as well as give Norwalk residents additional recreation options,” Odierno had written to the City.

In late March, Odierno reported that he’d talked to Common Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) and been promised that the City would “seriously considering my suggestions.”

Keegan, on March 28, said he thought it was a great idea. “I spoke with Parks and Rec and the idea is being given serious consideration. I am in full support,” he wrote.

The City released this statement:

“There are currently 40 kayak racks at the beach, and although our current practices have not resulted in high numbers of turnovers over the years, we’ve been able to move some people from the waiting list to use the racks. So, the racks are now in full use for the remainder of the year. However, we do not think our practice of allowing residents to have the spaces perpetually (without any expiration on the rental) is fair to continue, given how the demand has increased for the spaces.

“Of course, this started as a pilot to see if the demand was there. We now know that there is significant demand and plan to change our practices accordingly. We will be working with our staff and legal team to determine how best to proceed with respect to the selection process.

“Also, we’re now searching for an additional location on or adjacent to the beach that would allow us to install more kayak racks. Beginning next year, renting kayak racks will be limited to a specific period. After that period has elapsed, that person would have to enter a selection process. This process should help alleviate the length of time a resident is on the waiting list and help create more opportunities to gain a storage rack for their kayak during the season.

“We’re thrilled that residents are so enthusiastic about kayaking and enjoying the beach and hope that the new system we devise will benefit those in the community who appreciate the sport of kayaking.”