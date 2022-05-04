Democrats lead Norwalk rally against U.S. Supreme Court opinion condemning abortion rights

NORWALK, Conn. — About 40 people rallied Tuesday outside the Norwalk courthouse in response to news suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the federal constitutional right to abortion in America.

“What this decision does is kick it back to the states for now, but it leaves open the door for a national law banning abortion. So as of January 2025, there is no guarantee that we are safe even here in Connecticut. So, it is time to mobilize,” said Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, one of several Democrats leading the rally.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

On Monday evening, Politico published a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, confirmed as genuine Tuesday by Chief Justice John Roberts. It’s “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right,” Politico states.

“Deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid. Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled,” Politico states. “The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months.”

Mayor Harry Rilling could not attend the rally, Dominique Johnson said. In addition to the locals, several out-of-town Democratic candidates for office spoke.

Josh Goldstein, who like Niedzielski-Eichner is a Democratic At Large Common Council member, said that as an attorney he couldn’t believe it when he read Alito’s words.

“The crassness and cruelty with which they said that that rights that we have been told are settled law, that have been decided by some of the greatest legal minds in the history of this nation, were just wrong,” he said. “No, they’re not wrong.”

He said, “This is a not just about abortion. This is not just about women, it is about all of us and the rights of all of us in our lives, all of us, our families, all of us in our communities, to come together to fight for the rights that we have and deserve and need to preserve.”

“I have seen a lot of finger pointing and blaming on social media today. And I get it. But right now it is time for us to put our differences aside and come together as people who believe in women’s rights and human rights and democracy to stand against fascism and authoritarianism, which is sweeping the world, like a second pandemic,” said Democratic Town Committee District E representative Tina Duryea.

She presented a “fun fact.”

“Did you know that Republicans weren’t always anti-choice? It was actually a conservative Supreme Court that passed Roe v. Wade,” she said. “In the years following it, the Republican Party made a devil’s bargain with religious zealots, that in exchange for their unwavering support, Republicans would eventually repeal Roe v. Wade. And it has taken them decades, but they were in it for the long haul.”

Justice Harry A. Blackmun wrote the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe V. Wade. He was appointed by Republican President Richard Nixon and was considered a conservative constitutionalist until that point, Brittanica states, adding that “it followed from Blackmun’s deeply held belief in a citizen’s right to privacy without governmental interference.”

“How do we fix this?” Duryea asked. “Well, we need to flip multiple states from red to blue.”

Register to vote, volunteer in a district where it will matter and donate, she said. In addition, “The most effective way to convert broader voters is by talking to your friends and family. It is proven to be the best way to convert voters.”

Commission on the Status of Women Chairwoman Anna Keegan also spoke.

“It’s not enough to be safe in Connecticut, because the majority of Black and brown people do not live in Connecticut,” she said. “They live in those red states that are even now passing abortion legislation.”