Democrats predict swift adoption of next CT budget

Insist Lamont and lawmakers must compromise on tax reform issues

With state tax receipts booming and billions of federal pandemic relief dollars flowing into Connecticut, leaders of the legislature’s Democratic majority on Wednesday predicted swift adoption of a new state budget.

Democratic legislative leaders, who are still at odds with Gov. Ned Lamont over several proposals to shift tax burdens from the poor and middle class onto the rich, also predicted they would make progress in this area — without an adversarial showdown with the fiscally moderate-to-conservative governor.

“This budget really does a lot of things a lot of folks care about,” House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford said, referring to the biennial budget proposed by legislative committees, as well as plans to invest federal American Rescue Plan money in core services and programs. “We think we are very close to wrapping things up.”

Both Ritter and Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, said there is broad-based support for proposals to bolster both education and non-education aid to cities and towns, dramatically increase funding for nonprofit social service agencies, and expand Medicaid eligibility.

Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, co-chairs of the Appropriations Committee, noted their panel’s plan to invest roughly $3 billion in federal relief funds in business relief, tourism and recreation, health care and social services drew unanimous, bipartisan support in committee.

The Appropriations Committee also recommended using $1.6 billion of that federal bonus to help close a projected deficit in the next two-year state budget.

Analysts did project back in February that state finances, unless adjusted, would run $2.5 billion in the red over the biennium. But they dramatically upgraded their revenue forecast on April 30, and leaders said another significant improvement is expected to be reported Thursday.

Sources close to that process said it could eliminate the overwhelming majority of any projected deficit.