Democrats, Republicans, choose Town Committee members

Norwalk’s political Town Committees held caucus votes Wednesday to determine their memberships for the coming two-year terms.
Town Committee members vote to endorse candidates for their parties. They are also eligible to be delegates to the nominating conventions for both state and national offices and meet monthly to discuss issues, perhaps influencing those in elected offices.
Terms begin in March.
Citizens could petition to force primaries if they don’t agree with the caucus votes. This rarely happens but it’s not unheard of: just two years ago, there was a contest for Democratic District E membership.
Democratic Town Committee
The Democratic Town Committee is composed of a maximum 55 members, 11 from each of the five Districts.
According to DTC Chairman Colin Hosten, this is the list of endorsed DTC members for the 2024-26 term:
District A
- Nicol Ayers
- Chapin Bryce
- David Heuvelman
- Laoise King
- Rosa M. Murray
- Charles Nystrom
- Elsa Obuchowski
- Fanny Osorio
- Kadeem Roberts
- Jalin Sead
- Darius Williams
District B
- Ron Banks
- Jacquen Jordan-Byron
- Manny Langella
- Johan Lopez
- Bruce Morris
- Sonja Oliver
- Jody Proct
- Travis Simms
- Sandra Stokes
- Dajuan Wiggins
- Martha Wooten-Dumas
District C
- Diana Carpio
- Nicole Eaddy
- William Tyler Fairbairn
- Nicholas Kantor
- Jennifer McAllister
- Jennifer McMurrer
- Pam Parkington
- Brenda Penn-Williams
- Sam Pride
- Beth Siegelbaum
- Johnnie Mae Weldon
District D
- Gregory Burnett Sr.
- Dana Cole
- Jan Degenshein
- Ashley Gulyas
- Andres J. Bermudez-Hallstrom
- Diane Jellerette
- Dominique Johnson
- Diana Keefe
- Pat Marshock
- Lynne Moore
- Barbara Smyth
District E
- Paul Barringer
- Ed Camacho
- Tina Duryea
- Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig
- Colin Hosten
- Benita Watford Raleigh
- Priscilla Feral
- Lucia Rilling
- Kevin Tepas
- Galen Wells
- Stuart Wells
“I am proud of the way Norwalk Democrats came together to identify qualified candidates who are willing to step up to serve in this capacity,” Hosten said. “Many of these volunteers have been in service for several years, but we also have some new faces, all of whom are ready to do the work of campaigning, fundraising, supporting, and ultimately electing strong Democratic leaders here in Norwalk and beyond. It is important to remember that this is a public service role that comes with certain commitments and responsibilities. It was a priority for us to solicit participation from all the different neighborhoods throughout each municipal District. We want this to be a DTC that continues to equitably represent all Norwalk Democrats.”
Republican Town Committee
The Republican Town Committee can have up to 20 members per district, a maximum 100 overall.
According to RTC member Lisa Pisano Henderson, this is the list of endorsed RTC members for the 2024-26 term:
District A
- Maureen Bonenfant
- Richard J. Bonenfant
- Micah Cardamone
- Liz Conti
- Thomas Cullen
- Cheryl E. Kemeny
- Tricia Massucco
- Richard McQuaid
- John C. Miller, Jr
- John Tobin
- Pete Rotundo
District B
- Maria Borges-Lopez
- Tony Lopez
- Enrique Santiago
District C
- James Anderson
- Read Auerbach
- Fred Bondi
- Suzy Buffone
- Alyssa Buffone
- Diana Paladino Christopher
- Jason Christopher
- Brian Clarke, Jr.
- Glenn Iannaccone
- Artie Kassimis
- Dona Menton
- Robert Mercurio
- Michael O’Reilly
- Amanda Penrose
- Brian Smith
- Andrew Todd
- Scott Vetare
- Charlie Yost
District D
- Bryan Meek
- Cathy Cenatiempo
- Steve Cenatiempo
- Tony Coppola
- Peter Halladay
- Greg Helms
- Doug Hempstead
- Lisa Henderson
- Mickey Koleszar
- Jessica Kordas
- Shannon O’Toole
- Vinny Scicchitano
- Martin Tagliaferro
- Richard Tavella
District E
- Andrew Anello
- Peter Bondi
- Denise Brown
- Andy Conroy
- Ray Cooke
- Ernest DesRochers
- James Feigenbaum
- Stephen L Horvath
- Joseph Kendy Jr.
- Gil Kernan
- Tammy Langalis
- Irina Marquis
- Kathryn Martino
- Karol Matkins
- Ron Paladino
- Jay Parisi
- Fred Wilms
Henderson said RTC Chairman Fred Wilms was out of town and unavailable to comment.
