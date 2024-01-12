Democrats, Republicans, choose Town Committee members

Stickers offered March 2, 2022, at the Fox Run Elementary School poll during a primary contesting Democratic Town Committee seats.

Norwalk’s political Town Committees held caucus votes Wednesday to determine their memberships for the coming two-year terms.



Town Committee members vote to endorse candidates for their parties. They are also eligible to be delegates to the nominating conventions for both state and national offices and meet monthly to discuss issues, perhaps influencing those in elected offices.



Terms begin in March.

Citizens could petition to force primaries if they don’t agree with the caucus votes. This rarely happens but it’s not unheard of: just two years ago, there was a contest for Democratic District E membership.

Democratic Town Committee



The Democratic Town Committee is composed of a maximum 55 members, 11 from each of the five Districts.



According to DTC Chairman Colin Hosten, this is the list of endorsed DTC members for the 2024-26 term:

District A



Nicol Ayers

Chapin Bryce

David Heuvelman

Laoise King

Rosa M. Murray

Charles Nystrom

Elsa Obuchowski

Fanny Osorio

Kadeem Roberts

Jalin Sead

Darius Williams

District B



Ron Banks

Jacquen Jordan-Byron

Manny Langella

Johan Lopez

Bruce Morris

Sonja Oliver

Jody Proct

Travis Simms

Sandra Stokes

Dajuan Wiggins

Martha Wooten-Dumas

District C



Diana Carpio

Nicole Eaddy

William Tyler Fairbairn

Nicholas Kantor

Jennifer McAllister

Jennifer McMurrer

Pam Parkington

Brenda Penn-Williams

Sam Pride

Beth Siegelbaum

Johnnie Mae Weldon

District D



Gregory Burnett Sr.

Dana Cole

Jan Degenshein

Ashley Gulyas

Andres J. Bermudez-Hallstrom

Diane Jellerette

Dominique Johnson

Diana Keefe

Pat Marshock

Lynne Moore

Barbara Smyth

District E



Paul Barringer

Ed Camacho

Tina Duryea

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

Colin Hosten

Benita Watford Raleigh

Priscilla Feral

Lucia Rilling

Kevin Tepas

Galen Wells

Stuart Wells

“I am proud of the way Norwalk Democrats came together to identify qualified candidates who are willing to step up to serve in this capacity,” Hosten said. “Many of these volunteers have been in service for several years, but we also have some new faces, all of whom are ready to do the work of campaigning, fundraising, supporting, and ultimately electing strong Democratic leaders here in Norwalk and beyond. It is important to remember that this is a public service role that comes with certain commitments and responsibilities. It was a priority for us to solicit participation from all the different neighborhoods throughout each municipal District. We want this to be a DTC that continues to equitably represent all Norwalk Democrats.”

Republican Town Committee



The Republican Town Committee can have up to 20 members per district, a maximum 100 overall.



According to RTC member Lisa Pisano Henderson, this is the list of endorsed RTC members for the 2024-26 term:

District A



Maureen Bonenfant

Richard J. Bonenfant

Micah Cardamone

Liz Conti

Thomas Cullen

Cheryl E. Kemeny

Tricia Massucco

Richard McQuaid

John C. Miller, Jr

John Tobin

Pete Rotundo

District B

Maria Borges-Lopez

Tony Lopez

Enrique Santiago

District C



James Anderson

Read Auerbach

Fred Bondi

Suzy Buffone

Alyssa Buffone

Diana Paladino Christopher

Jason Christopher

Brian Clarke, Jr.

Glenn Iannaccone

Artie Kassimis

Dona Menton

Robert Mercurio

Michael O’Reilly

Amanda Penrose

Brian Smith

Andrew Todd

Scott Vetare

Charlie Yost

District D



Bryan Meek

Cathy Cenatiempo

Steve Cenatiempo

Tony Coppola

Peter Halladay

Greg Helms

Doug Hempstead

Lisa Henderson

Mickey Koleszar

Jessica Kordas

Shannon O’Toole

Vinny Scicchitano

Martin Tagliaferro

Richard Tavella

District E

Andrew Anello

Peter Bondi

Denise Brown

Andy Conroy

Ray Cooke

Ernest DesRochers

James Feigenbaum

Stephen L Horvath

Joseph Kendy Jr.

Gil Kernan

Tammy Langalis

Irina Marquis

Kathryn Martino

Karol Matkins

Ron Paladino

Jay Parisi

Fred Wilms

Henderson said RTC Chairman Fred Wilms was out of town and unavailable to comment.