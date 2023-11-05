Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola, 47, loses battle with brain cancer

Norwalk Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola. (Contributed)

Norwalk Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola, 47, passed away Thursday after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

“The City of Norwalk is deeply saddened by the passing of Deputy Fire Marshal Luca Feola, a dedicated member of the Norwalk Fire Department, where he served for nearly 20 years,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release. “Luca grew up in Norwalk and had a passion for taking care of our community. He put his heart and soul into looking after our residents and spent a lot of time in our schools doing fire prevention work. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his family during this challenging time.”

Feola started as a Firefighter in 2004 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2011, the news release said. He “was well loved by the Norwalk Fire Department and the larger community. He was also a loving husband and father and served in the United States Marine Corps before beginning his career as a firefighter.”

He is survived by a wife and two children, Norwalk Firefighters Local 830 said in a Facebook post.

“Luca’s enthusiasm and dedication for the job as a firefighter was contagious. Through his efforts and hard work in the Fire Prevention Bureau, he undoubtedly made Norwalk’s residents and businesses safer. He will be sorely missed,” the union said.

Services are Wednesday and Thursday, the Collins Funeral Home said.

“Luca Feola was an extremely dedicated Fire Marshal,” said Chief Gino Gatto of the Norwalk Fire Department in the news release. “He loved his job and fellow firefighters and was well respected within the community. His passing is a great loss for the Norwalk Fire Department. I know that his absence will be greatly felt across the Department, where he was loved by all, and that he will be missed by so many in our community due to the strong friendships he formed over his years of service.”