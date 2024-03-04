Quantcast

Devon’s Place playground in Mathews Park closing for renovations

Devon’s Place Playground in Mathews Park (ToDesign)

The Devon’s Place playground at Mathews Park will be closed for an eight week renovation starting today, Monday, March 4, according to a news release. 

Expected improvements include a playground equipment update, and a poured-in-place surfacing material installation.  Mathews Park and Norwalk River Valley Trail public access at Pine Island Cemeteryare expected to be maintained.

Known as a “boundless playground,” Devon’s Place was the first of its kind in Fairfield County when it opened in Norwalk in 2004. Boundless Playgrounds are accessible, inclusive parks where children of all abilities can play alongside each other.

Knopp and Bakshi to be honored at Senior Center Gala

