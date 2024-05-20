“Dining in the Gilded Age,” with food historian at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, June 4

Table illustration from Mrs. Beeton’s Book of Household Management, 1907 (Photo courtesy of B. Diamond.)

Food historian Becky L. Diamond’s illustrated talk and tasting “Dining in the Gilded Age,” based on her book The Gilded Age Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from America’s Golden Era will explore lavish nineteenth century cuisine served at ladies’ luncheons, dinner parties, debutante balls, and such.

Diamond’s two hour presentation, the latest installment of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s 2024 lecture series, is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday June 4 at Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s Multimedia Gallery, located at 303 West Avenue in Norwalk.

According to a news release, Museum Trustee/Lecture Committee Chair Kathy Olsen said “Ms. Diamond’s fascinating and entertaining presentation will take us to the glittering and extravagant world of Gilded Age parties, while offering us a taste of what it was like to be a guest at one of these exciting and storied events.”

Admission costs $15 for members or $20 for non-members, and includes the tasting and refreshments following the presentation. Get your tickets on the Events page of the Museum’s website.