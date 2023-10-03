Quantcast

DiScala Co. celebrates a century in business

Michael F. DiScala at his company’s recent celebration. (Contributed)

Norwalk-based real estate developers M. F. DiScala & Company recently celebrated their 100th anniversary by hosting a gala at Shorehaven Golf Club.

Started in 1923 as a barber shop owned by immigrant brothers George and Jack DiScala, the company now holds a portfolio of 60 properties in 27 cities across 11 states, according to their website.

President and CEO Michael F. DiScala said, “Reflecting on our journey as a leading real estate investment and development company is a testament to the hard work, tenacity, and vision of our founders.”          

John DiScala, left. (Contributed)
Joseph Breault Jr. and John Antonio. (Contributed)
