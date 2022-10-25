District 142 needs Dathan in the State House

In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature.

Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.

Lucy has an extensive background in finance, nationally and internationally, and recognizes the financial difficulties that so many hardworking families face today. Her work as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee has helped cut Connecticut taxes by over $650 million (HB 5506).

She has made it a priority to strongly support parents of infants and small children by increasing funding for childcare, increasing pay for childcare workers, and establishing financial assistance to help renovate childcare facilities – All without increasing our tax burden!

Lucy is a real “hands on” Representative. When she isn’t in Hartford, she spends time listening to her constituents. So far, she has knocked on nearly 4000 of her constituents’ doors this year alone, discussing people’s concerns and working to address those concerns in the Legislature.

I voted for her in 2018, 2020 and strongly support her reelection in 2022. She has not disappointed.

The Democratic margin in Connecticut’s legislature is slim and we cannot afford to lose a single Democratic seat! I hope you will vote to send Lucy back to Hartford for a third term.

Donna I. King