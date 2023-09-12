Documentary ‘Girl Talk’ to air in Stamford

Rampant anti-female sexism in high school debate competitions is probed in Lucia Small’s 2022 feature film Girl Talk. See it and stay for a Q&A with the movie’s star actress Gil Anon at the Avon Film Center on Monday Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. The Avon is at 272 Bedford St. in Stamford.

You can watch the trailer and buy tickets at GIRL TALK / SEPT 18 – The Avon Theatre.

The screening is co-presented by Murtha Cullina law firm, and the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering AITE Debate Team.