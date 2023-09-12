Quantcast

Documentary ‘Girl Talk’ to air in Stamford

By


Rampant anti-female sexism in high school debate competitions is probed in Lucia Small’s 2022 feature film Girl Talk.  See it and stay for a Q&A with the movie’s star actress Gil Anon at the Avon Film Center on Monday Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.  The Avon is at 272 Bedford St. in Stamford.           

You can watch the trailer and buy tickets at GIRL TALK / SEPT 18 – The Avon Theatre.

The screening is co-presented by Murtha Cullina law firm, and the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering AITE Debate Team.

This flier was distributed Tuesday by League of Women Voters of Norwalk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk approves plans for 200 apartments at train station

Read More

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves plan for apartments, retail at former YMCA Site

Norwalk High School project still within $239M budget, manager says

Nathan Hale AC project complete, but what of other schools?

State closes fence opening over Merritt Parkway

Advertisement


Recent Comments