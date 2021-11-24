Quantcast

Documents show big success for Independents of Norwalk

Signs outside Fox Run Elementary School on Election Day.

NORWALK, Conn. — Independents for Norwalk didn’t do well at the ballot box but there’s one race the fledgling party won hands down: fundraising.

Lisa Brinton’s nascent party, established in June, raised $27,125 ahead of the election, public documents show. The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee raised $5,520 this year; the Norwalk Republican Town Committee raised $382.50 this year or $245, depending on which part of its Oct. 26 filing you’re reading.

Norwalk Democrats dominated the election, as it has in every municipal election since 2015; Republicans took one of 15 Common Council seats and incumbent Town Clerk Rick McQuaid cruised to reelection with no competition. Independents for Norwalk had only one victor: Andy Meyerson become a Sixth Taxing District Commissioner.

 

 

Independents for Norwalk

Independents for Norwalk had a balance on hand of $4,896.06 on Oct. 24, according to the documents submitted by Treasurer Patrick Cooper. It appears the Committee spent $19,818.46 on advertising, though this is entered incorrectly on the form. Cooper didn’t reply to an email asking for clarification.

The donors:

$1,000

  • Bryan Meek
  • Jason Milligan of New Canaan
  • Catherine Dwyer
  • Jim Hogan
  • Charlotte Burton
  • Robert Eydt
  • Brian Filanowski
  • Joe Maddafferi
  • Heather Dunn

 

$800

  • Sue Haynie

 

$750

  • Ben Breshnahan

 

$725

  • Jody Sattler

 

$700

  • Lisa Brinton

 

$640

  • Patrick Cooper

 

$600

  • Jodi Sadler
  • Scott Goodwin

 

$500

  • John Velez
  • John Casey
  • Joanna Darling
  • Matthew Motley
  • Douglas Thompson
  • Scott Goodwin
  • Susan Powell
  • Christopher Sovak

 

$400

  • Peter Stuart

 

$350

  • Suzanne Small
  • Rick Klein
  • Kristin Guttroff

 

$280

  • Donna Smirniotopoulos

 

$250

  • Cathleen Chawla of New York City
  • Terrie Wood of Darien
  • Steve Baumann
  • Stephanie Jordan
  • Rod Johnson
  • Robert Lawrence
  • Ernie Desrocher

 

$200

  • Jennifer Manley
  • Matthew Fry
  • Caroline Gallagher
  • Michelle Andrea
  • Terri McCartney
  • Andy Meyerson
  • Marc Grenier of Danbury

 

$150

  • Margaret Epprecht
  • Michael Hanafee

 

$125

  • Denise Brown
  • Cheryl Kemeny
  • Joan Smith

 

$100

  • Rosario Konstantin
  • Ester Stefanidis
  • Jo Bennett
  • Kristin Guttroff
  • Lynne Pratt
  • Jeffrey Rollings
  • Roberta DiBisceglie
  • Elizabeth Metler
  • Thomas Cullen
  • Kim Berry
  • Patricia Venneri Agudow
  • Matt Smith
  • Sarah Balsley
  • Robert Patrick Steele
  • Paul Curtin
  • Greg McCall of New Canaan
  • Kathleen Moore-Cole
  • Geoffrey Sweitzer
  • Denise Brown
  • Joseph Blazovic
  • Katherine Price Snedeker
  • Ralph Sloan of Sanibel, Fla.
  • Michael Kolman
  • Mimi Chang
  • Margot Nightingale
  • David Savona
  • Jen Farnum

 

$90

  • Scott Kuhner

 

$80

  • Jane Graham

 

$75

  • Lisa Henderson

 

$70

  • Nora King

 

$65

  • Erik Anderson

 

$60

  • Lynelle Jones

 

$55

  • Stuart Jay Garrelick

 

$50

  • Devon Pike
  • Joan de Regt
  • Mark Lesson
  • Lara Walsh
  • Kristine Brasher
  • Donald Nash
  • Luisa D’Allaco
  • Andy Maskin
  • Michael Kessler of Westport
  • Jeff Nelson
  • Eric Dino
  • Elizabeth & Robert Haskell
  • Sally Ann Jurman
  • Audrey Cozzarin and Serafino Carri
  • Marlene Cohen
  • James Coale
  • Stephen Bentlover
  • Brian Anderson
  • Peter Bowes
  • Kelly Prinz
  • Margaret Epprecht

 

$45

  • Heather Schneider

 

$40

  • Scott & Kathleen Kuhner
  • Lisa Helvhe
  • Christopher Morales
  • Alexandra Kemeny
  • Marie Barbecho

 

$30

  • Jane Graham
  • Shirley Mosby
  • Brenda Victorino

 

$25

  • Peter Berman
  • Irina Marquis
  • Joan Smith
  • Marlene Cohen
  • Stephen Bentkover
  • Rich Henderson
  • John Cimmino
  • Jeff Waggamon
  • Ryan Prindle
  • Richard Tavbella
  • Carol Kaplan
  • Barbara Punzi
  • Jay Sequeria
  • Anne Dwyer
  • Kerry Rice
  • Peter Bowes
  • Peter Gatt

 

 

$20

  • Glenn Ianaconne
  • Juamta Olguin
  • Margarita Connors
  • Tamsen Langalis
  • John Romano
  • John McKissick
  • Sarah Johnson

 

$15

  • Cheryl Warner
  • David Davidson
  • Mike Barbis
  • Miner Nelson

 

 

Democratic Town Committee

The Democratic Town Committee started 2020 with $17,462.93 and on Oct. 24 had $15,992.05, according to the documents filed by Treasurer Patricia Marshock. The documents show $4,077.73 in expenses.

The donors:

$1,400

  • Joseph Andrasko

 

$500

  • Pamela Parkington

 

$325

  • Barbara Smyth

 

$300

  • Nora Niedzilski-Eichner

 

$200

  • Dominique Johnson

 

$100

  • David Westmoreland
  • Ed Camacho
  • Laoise King
  • Ronald Banks
  • Colin Hosten

 

$50

  • Diane Keefe
  • Kara Baekey
  • Sheri Brown
  • Darlene Young
  • Patrice Hunt
  • John Olsen of Clinton
  • Mark Henson of Washington DC

 

$30

  • Diane Lauricella

 

$25

  • Diane Jellerette
  • Mary Ellen Flaherty Ludwig
  • Thomas Rd
  • Elizabeth Golden
  • Jacqui Jorden-Byron
  • Fanny Osorio
  • Rich Glica
  • Galen Wells
  • Maritza Bond
  • Janine Randolph
  • Stuart Wells
  • Jabulani Hinton
  • Jennifer Andrlik

 

$20

  • Chanda Brodnax-Nino
  • Blanca Osorio

 

Committees

  • Future PAC $500
  • Third Street PAC $500
  • AFSCME Council 4 OPC $100

 

 

Republican Town Committee

There’s a contradiction in the Republican Town Committee’s “7th day before the election” submitted by Treasurer Bryan Meek on Oct. 26: it says $245 was raised between Oct. 1 and 24 but the graph summary on the first page says it’s $382.50.

The listed donors add up to $137.50.

Expenses are listed as $3,035.33. The Committee started the period with $6,538.11, carried over from 2020, and ended it with $3,885.28. The RTC raised $5,639.7 in 2020, documents show.

The donors:

$75

  • Ellen Wink

 

$50

  • Laurie Williamson of Darien

 

$12.50

  • Brian Smith

