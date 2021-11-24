Documents show big success for Independents of Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Independents for Norwalk didn’t do well at the ballot box but there’s one race the fledgling party won hands down: fundraising.

Lisa Brinton’s nascent party, established in June, raised $27,125 ahead of the election, public documents show. The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee raised $5,520 this year; the Norwalk Republican Town Committee raised $382.50 this year or $245, depending on which part of its Oct. 26 filing you’re reading.

Norwalk Democrats dominated the election, as it has in every municipal election since 2015; Republicans took one of 15 Common Council seats and incumbent Town Clerk Rick McQuaid cruised to reelection with no competition. Independents for Norwalk had only one victor: Andy Meyerson become a Sixth Taxing District Commissioner.

Independents for Norwalk

Independents for Norwalk had a balance on hand of $4,896.06 on Oct. 24, according to the documents submitted by Treasurer Patrick Cooper. It appears the Committee spent $19,818.46 on advertising, though this is entered incorrectly on the form. Cooper didn’t reply to an email asking for clarification.

The donors:

$1,000

Bryan Meek

Jason Milligan of New Canaan

Catherine Dwyer

Jim Hogan

Charlotte Burton

Robert Eydt

Brian Filanowski

Joe Maddafferi

Heather Dunn

$800

Sue Haynie

$750

Ben Breshnahan

$725

Jody Sattler

$700

Lisa Brinton

$640

Patrick Cooper

$600

Jodi Sadler

Scott Goodwin

$500

John Velez

John Casey

Joanna Darling

Matthew Motley

Douglas Thompson

Scott Goodwin

Susan Powell

Christopher Sovak

$400

Peter Stuart

$350

Suzanne Small

Rick Klein

Kristin Guttroff

$280

Donna Smirniotopoulos

$250

Cathleen Chawla of New York City

Terrie Wood of Darien

Steve Baumann

Stephanie Jordan

Rod Johnson

Robert Lawrence

Ernie Desrocher

$200

Jennifer Manley

Matthew Fry

Caroline Gallagher

Michelle Andrea

Terri McCartney

Andy Meyerson

Marc Grenier of Danbury

$150

Margaret Epprecht

Michael Hanafee

$125

Denise Brown

Cheryl Kemeny

Joan Smith

$100

Rosario Konstantin

Ester Stefanidis

Jo Bennett

Kristin Guttroff

Lynne Pratt

Jeffrey Rollings

Roberta DiBisceglie

Elizabeth Metler

Thomas Cullen

Kim Berry

Patricia Venneri Agudow

Matt Smith

Sarah Balsley

Robert Patrick Steele

Paul Curtin

Greg McCall of New Canaan

Kathleen Moore-Cole

Geoffrey Sweitzer

Denise Brown

Joseph Blazovic

Katherine Price Snedeker

Ralph Sloan of Sanibel, Fla.

Michael Kolman

Mimi Chang

Margot Nightingale

David Savona

Jen Farnum

$90

Scott Kuhner

$80

Jane Graham

$75

Lisa Henderson

$70

Nora King

$65

Erik Anderson

$60

Lynelle Jones

$55

Stuart Jay Garrelick

$50

Devon Pike

Joan de Regt

Mark Lesson

Lara Walsh

Kristine Brasher

Donald Nash

Luisa D’Allaco

Andy Maskin

Michael Kessler of Westport

Jeff Nelson

Eric Dino

Elizabeth & Robert Haskell

Sally Ann Jurman

Audrey Cozzarin and Serafino Carri

Marlene Cohen

James Coale

Stephen Bentlover

Brian Anderson

Peter Bowes

Kelly Prinz

Margaret Epprecht

$45

Heather Schneider

$40

Scott & Kathleen Kuhner

Lisa Helvhe

Christopher Morales

Alexandra Kemeny

Marie Barbecho

$30

Jane Graham

Shirley Mosby

Brenda Victorino

$25

Peter Berman

Irina Marquis

Joan Smith

Marlene Cohen

Stephen Bentkover

Rich Henderson

John Cimmino

Jeff Waggamon

Ryan Prindle

Richard Tavbella

Carol Kaplan

Barbara Punzi

Jay Sequeria

Anne Dwyer

Kerry Rice

Peter Bowes

Peter Gatt

$20

Glenn Ianaconne

Juamta Olguin

Margarita Connors

Tamsen Langalis

John Romano

John McKissick

Sarah Johnson

$15

Cheryl Warner

David Davidson

Mike Barbis

Miner Nelson

Democratic Town Committee

The Democratic Town Committee started 2020 with $17,462.93 and on Oct. 24 had $15,992.05, according to the documents filed by Treasurer Patricia Marshock. The documents show $4,077.73 in expenses.

The donors:

$1,400

Joseph Andrasko

$500

Pamela Parkington

$325

Barbara Smyth

$300

Nora Niedzilski-Eichner

$200

Dominique Johnson

$100

David Westmoreland

Ed Camacho

Laoise King

Ronald Banks

Colin Hosten

$50

Diane Keefe

Kara Baekey

Sheri Brown

Darlene Young

Patrice Hunt

John Olsen of Clinton

Mark Henson of Washington DC

$30

Diane Lauricella

$25

Diane Jellerette

Mary Ellen Flaherty Ludwig

Thomas Rd

Elizabeth Golden

Jacqui Jorden-Byron

Fanny Osorio

Rich Glica

Galen Wells

Maritza Bond

Janine Randolph

Stuart Wells

Jabulani Hinton

Jennifer Andrlik

$20

Chanda Brodnax-Nino

Blanca Osorio

Committees

Future PAC $500

Third Street PAC $500

AFSCME Council 4 OPC $100

Republican Town Committee

There’s a contradiction in the Republican Town Committee’s “7th day before the election” submitted by Treasurer Bryan Meek on Oct. 26: it says $245 was raised between Oct. 1 and 24 but the graph summary on the first page says it’s $382.50.

The listed donors add up to $137.50.

Expenses are listed as $3,035.33. The Committee started the period with $6,538.11, carried over from 2020, and ended it with $3,885.28. The RTC raised $5,639.7 in 2020, documents show.

The donors:

$75

Ellen Wink

$50

Laurie Williamson of Darien

$12.50