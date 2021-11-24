Documents show big success for Independents of Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Independents for Norwalk didn’t do well at the ballot box but there’s one race the fledgling party won hands down: fundraising.
Lisa Brinton’s nascent party, established in June, raised $27,125 ahead of the election, public documents show. The Norwalk Democratic Town Committee raised $5,520 this year; the Norwalk Republican Town Committee raised $382.50 this year or $245, depending on which part of its Oct. 26 filing you’re reading.
Norwalk Democrats dominated the election, as it has in every municipal election since 2015; Republicans took one of 15 Common Council seats and incumbent Town Clerk Rick McQuaid cruised to reelection with no competition. Independents for Norwalk had only one victor: Andy Meyerson become a Sixth Taxing District Commissioner.
Independents for Norwalk
Independents for Norwalk had a balance on hand of $4,896.06 on Oct. 24, according to the documents submitted by Treasurer Patrick Cooper. It appears the Committee spent $19,818.46 on advertising, though this is entered incorrectly on the form. Cooper didn’t reply to an email asking for clarification.
The donors:
$1,000
- Bryan Meek
- Jason Milligan of New Canaan
- Catherine Dwyer
- Jim Hogan
- Charlotte Burton
- Robert Eydt
- Brian Filanowski
- Joe Maddafferi
- Heather Dunn
$800
- Sue Haynie
$750
- Ben Breshnahan
$725
- Jody Sattler
$700
- Lisa Brinton
$640
- Patrick Cooper
$600
- Jodi Sadler
- Scott Goodwin
$500
- John Velez
- John Casey
- Joanna Darling
- Matthew Motley
- Douglas Thompson
- Scott Goodwin
- Susan Powell
- Christopher Sovak
$400
- Peter Stuart
$350
- Suzanne Small
- Rick Klein
- Kristin Guttroff
$280
- Donna Smirniotopoulos
$250
- Cathleen Chawla of New York City
- Terrie Wood of Darien
- Steve Baumann
- Stephanie Jordan
- Rod Johnson
- Robert Lawrence
- Ernie Desrocher
$200
- Jennifer Manley
- Matthew Fry
- Caroline Gallagher
- Michelle Andrea
- Terri McCartney
- Andy Meyerson
- Marc Grenier of Danbury
$150
- Margaret Epprecht
- Michael Hanafee
$125
- Denise Brown
- Cheryl Kemeny
- Joan Smith
$100
- Rosario Konstantin
- Ester Stefanidis
- Jo Bennett
- Kristin Guttroff
- Lynne Pratt
- Jeffrey Rollings
- Roberta DiBisceglie
- Elizabeth Metler
- Thomas Cullen
- Kim Berry
- Patricia Venneri Agudow
- Matt Smith
- Sarah Balsley
- Robert Patrick Steele
- Paul Curtin
- Greg McCall of New Canaan
- Kathleen Moore-Cole
- Geoffrey Sweitzer
- Denise Brown
- Joseph Blazovic
- Katherine Price Snedeker
- Ralph Sloan of Sanibel, Fla.
- Michael Kolman
- Mimi Chang
- Margot Nightingale
- David Savona
- Jen Farnum
$90
- Scott Kuhner
$80
- Jane Graham
$75
- Lisa Henderson
$70
- Nora King
$65
- Erik Anderson
$60
- Lynelle Jones
$55
- Stuart Jay Garrelick
$50
- Devon Pike
- Joan de Regt
- Mark Lesson
- Lara Walsh
- Kristine Brasher
- Donald Nash
- Luisa D’Allaco
- Andy Maskin
- Michael Kessler of Westport
- Jeff Nelson
- Eric Dino
- Elizabeth & Robert Haskell
- Sally Ann Jurman
- Audrey Cozzarin and Serafino Carri
- Marlene Cohen
- James Coale
- Stephen Bentlover
- Brian Anderson
- Peter Bowes
- Kelly Prinz
- Margaret Epprecht
$45
- Heather Schneider
$40
- Scott & Kathleen Kuhner
- Lisa Helvhe
- Christopher Morales
- Alexandra Kemeny
- Marie Barbecho
$30
- Jane Graham
- Shirley Mosby
- Brenda Victorino
$25
- Peter Berman
- Irina Marquis
- Joan Smith
- Marlene Cohen
- Stephen Bentkover
- Rich Henderson
- John Cimmino
- Jeff Waggamon
- Ryan Prindle
- Richard Tavbella
- Carol Kaplan
- Barbara Punzi
- Jay Sequeria
- Anne Dwyer
- Kerry Rice
- Peter Bowes
- Peter Gatt
$20
- Glenn Ianaconne
- Juamta Olguin
- Margarita Connors
- Tamsen Langalis
- John Romano
- John McKissick
- Sarah Johnson
$15
- Cheryl Warner
- David Davidson
- Mike Barbis
- Miner Nelson
Democratic Town Committee
The Democratic Town Committee started 2020 with $17,462.93 and on Oct. 24 had $15,992.05, according to the documents filed by Treasurer Patricia Marshock. The documents show $4,077.73 in expenses.
The donors:
$1,400
- Joseph Andrasko
$500
- Pamela Parkington
$325
- Barbara Smyth
$300
- Nora Niedzilski-Eichner
$200
- Dominique Johnson
$100
- David Westmoreland
- Ed Camacho
- Laoise King
- Ronald Banks
- Colin Hosten
$50
- Diane Keefe
- Kara Baekey
- Sheri Brown
- Darlene Young
- Patrice Hunt
- John Olsen of Clinton
- Mark Henson of Washington DC
$30
- Diane Lauricella
$25
- Diane Jellerette
- Mary Ellen Flaherty Ludwig
- Thomas Rd
- Elizabeth Golden
- Jacqui Jorden-Byron
- Fanny Osorio
- Rich Glica
- Galen Wells
- Maritza Bond
- Janine Randolph
- Stuart Wells
- Jabulani Hinton
- Jennifer Andrlik
$20
- Chanda Brodnax-Nino
- Blanca Osorio
Committees
- Future PAC $500
- Third Street PAC $500
- AFSCME Council 4 OPC $100
Republican Town Committee
There’s a contradiction in the Republican Town Committee’s “7th day before the election” submitted by Treasurer Bryan Meek on Oct. 26: it says $245 was raised between Oct. 1 and 24 but the graph summary on the first page says it’s $382.50.
The listed donors add up to $137.50.
Expenses are listed as $3,035.33. The Committee started the period with $6,538.11, carried over from 2020, and ended it with $3,885.28. The RTC raised $5,639.7 in 2020, documents show.
The donors:
$75
- Ellen Wink
$50
- Laurie Williamson of Darien
$12.50
- Brian Smith