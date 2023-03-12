Quantcast

Does CT need 169 municipalities? Some say merging makes sense

Prospect Avenue divides Hartford and West Hartford. (Stephen Busemeyer, CTMirror.org)

At a fall press conference about a plan to rebuild Hartford’s highways, Congressman John Larson praised the mayors of Hartford and East Hartford, Luke Bronin and Mike Walsh, for how well they were working together to get the major infrastructure initiative underway.

This prompted Bronin to say he was “ready to sign the merger agreement” joining the two communities. Walsh nodded and smiled.

To be clear, there is no merger agreement, proposal or plan to consolidate the two municipalities that are separated by the Connecticut River. Bronin was kidding.

What if he were serious?

Underlying his comment is a long-standing frustration — shared by Walsh and many others over the years — that Connecticut’s historic 169-town governance model is inefficient and expensive, inhibits economic development and could stand reexamination.

“We do it differently than most other places,” said Bronin in a subsequent interview. “We have no county government. Our municipalities are very small, so small that it is hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons with cities in other states.”

The problem is that “companies look for centers of population,” dense urban places. With a quilt of small towns, “we miss a lot of opportunities.” As if to make his point, Lego Group announced in January that it was leaving Enfield and moving to Boston.

Would the state benefit from having fewer but larger towns? Would such changes be politically viable?

The answers, at least a present, may be: Yes and No. But there is push for change, at least for the merging of municipal services, if not governments.

Hard sell

Combining a municipality with an adjoining city, or with a surrounding county (not possible here; Connecticut abolished its counties in 1960), has been notoriously challenging across the country. According to data provided by the National League of Cities, in the last 40 years there have been almost a hundred referendums or initiatives to consolidate cities with counties, and voters rejected three-fourths of them.

