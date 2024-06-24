Does the I-95 bridge really need replacing?

We are all grateful for the remarkably rapid clean-up and reopening of Interstate 95 following the fire which destroyed the Fairfield Avenue overpass! But I’m wondering about the need to replace the overpass at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

Looking at a map, before the fire there were three overpasses over I-95 within three-tenths of a mile (a 7-minute walk): Stuart Ave., Fairfield Ave., and Ferris Ave. Again, looking at the map, all three of these streets converge into Fairfield Avenue immediately South of the highway. That should raise a question if Norwalk truly needs a hugely expensive overpass at this location…or not.

When I-95 was constructed, the turnpike split many communities in half and residents demanded good connectivity across the new barriers in their communities. That was about 70 years ago! Do we still need that connection? Could we live happily with 2 overpasses instead of 3? The neighborhood that was connected by the Stuart Avenue overpass was replaced long ago with the Route 7 interchange. Whether this is a Federal, State, or Norwalk project to replace the overpass, it WILL be at taxpayer expense, and we will all pay.