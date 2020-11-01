Double your Impact with NewsMatch

What an unprecedented and unpredictable year it has been. From the pandemic, to civil unrest, to this week’s historic election, 2020’s impacts have been far greater than anyone could have anticipated.

These impacts have been felt locally, at an individual level and also organizationally for us here at NancyOnNorwalk. And yet, one thing is certain: the hunger for news is stronger than ever before.

That’s why we’re excited to share an opportunity to double your donation this year. We have once again been selected to participate in NewsMatch, a national matching-gift campaign that drives donations to nonprofit news organizations (like ours!) around the U.S. Since 2016, NewsMatch has raised over $100 million for nonprofit journalism.

Over the next two months, today through Dec. 31, we are aiming to raise $50,000 with the help of NewsMatch and a core group of local donors. And this fundraising campaign begins today!

We rely on this funding to keep the trains running at NancyOnNorwalk, bringing you the award-winning, hard-hitting local journalism you’ve come to expect. Nancy Chapman and her team work tirelessly and fearlessly to bring Norwalk residents news about local elections, city development efforts, schools and much more. We need every reader’s support in order for this work to continue.

Nonprofit news gives power to people, but that power doesn’t come for free.

The time is now. Trusted reporting like ours has never mattered more.

Give today and NewsMatch will double the impact of your donation.

With gratitude,

The NancyOnNorwalk Board of Directors