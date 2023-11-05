Downed cable closes Merritt Parkway on Sunday afternoon

Traffic exiting the Merritt Parkway southbound at Creeping Hemlock Drive. (Harold F. Cobin)

Traffic on the Merritt Parkway was brought to a stop at the Main Avenue overpass Sunday afternoon when a communications cable fell onto the roadway.

A portion of the broken cable seen hanging from a utility pole on Main Ave. (Harold F. Cobin)

The incident was reported at around 4:35 p.m., with state police and Norwalk and Westport firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Traffic backed up for miles in both directions as motorists slowly exited the parkway at Exit 40 to Main Avenue.

The state’s CTroads traffic reporting service repeatedly emailed that the incident was the result of a tractor-trailer crash, although no such vehicle was visible at the scene and tractor-trailers are not permitted on the parkway.

The State said the parkway was closed between exits 40A and 38.

More than two hours after the incident was reported, a utility truck with a flashing orange light could be seen on the Main Avenue overpass, with the parkway remaining closed.