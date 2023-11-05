Quantcast
Downed cable closes Merritt Parkway on Sunday afternoon

By


Traffic exiting the Merritt Parkway southbound at Creeping Hemlock Drive. (Harold F. Cobin)

Traffic on the Merritt Parkway was brought to a stop at the Main Avenue overpass Sunday afternoon when a communications cable fell onto the roadway.

A portion of the broken cable seen hanging from a utility pole on Main Ave. (Harold F. Cobin)

The incident was reported at around 4:35 p.m., with state police and Norwalk and Westport firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Traffic backed up for miles in both directions as motorists slowly exited the parkway at Exit 40 to Main Avenue.

The state’s CTroads traffic reporting service repeatedly emailed that the incident was the result of a tractor-trailer crash, although no such vehicle was visible at the scene and tractor-trailers are not permitted on the parkway.

The State said the parkway was closed between exits 40A and 38.

More than two hours after the incident was reported, a utility truck with a flashing orange light could be seen on the Main Avenue overpass, with the parkway remaining closed.

Firefighters on the Main Ave. overpass near the downed cable visible on the left side of the photo. (Harold F. Cobin)

Comments

One response to “Downed cable closes Merritt Parkway on Sunday afternoon”

  1. Bryan Meek

    Fortunately we are blessed here in lower Fairfield County to have 2 whole highways, one of which was closed for construction.

    I understand Bob Duff has a venom filled diatribe out there against anyone who doesn’t give fealty to the Hartford Democrat machine like he does. He has me blocked from all his social media simply because he can’t handle truth.

    2 highways and a railway where we produce over 1/2 the states income and tax receipts.

    Hartford County, on the other hand has 9 highways crisscrossing it, HOV lanes, an international airport, and a dedicated bus lane that gets more rider ($3k each) subsidy than Norwalk Public Schools gets per pupil.

    Yes we are against the density drive that Duff’s team is pushing here. He can call it whatever he wants, but some of us still feel like we should be improving traffic before sandwiching another 50,000 people here.

    Can you imagine if we ever had to evacuate? We can’t even handle a wire falling.

Leave a Reply

