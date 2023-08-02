DPW roundup: Emergency work; more flooding remediation; an electric truck

(Department of Public Works)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Department of Public Works news:

An emergency repair

Flooding remediation for Ponus Avenue area

Buying an electric truck

Another installment on East Ave undergrounding

A retaining wall supporting the sidewalk on the south side of the Wall Street bridge over the Norwalk River is in danger of collapsing due to structural deficiencies and overall poor structural condition, according to Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik.

The Common Council Public Works Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance a $159,820 contract with FGB Construction to repair the wall. Three bids were solicited but FGB was the only company to respond, Sotnik said.

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) called it “very urgent emergency work that needs to be done,” also commenting that the dangerous condition is holding up work on Freese Park.

The public is safe walking on over the defects “but I wouldn’t drive a truck or anything up over the sidewalk at this point,” Sotnik said, responding to a query from Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D). Barriers will be installed, “the contractor will do the work and then the rail will be taken out as part of the Freese Park project.” Then FGB will reinstate the wall and install slabs, filling the works in with concrete.

It should be complete in four to six weeks, he said.

“The bridge abutment is a separate structure and is in good shape,” Sotnik said. “There’s nothing wrong with the bridge abutment. This is just the area that goes from the bridge abutment over to 19 Wall St.”

Meek asks: Why aren’t the sewer pipes separate from stormwater collection?

Smaller scale, nearer term projects are planned in the New Canaan Avenue/Ponus Avenue area to alleviate localized flooding concerns.

The Common Council Public Works Committee advanced a $95,000 amendment to a previous contract with Woodard & Curran for the necessary design work, which should take a year. It’s estimated that the actual physical interventions would cost $675,000 to $725,000.

Woodard & Curran produced a flood mitigation analysis for the area a year ago, Sotnik said. The company recently worked with City staff to identify smaller ideas and on July 10, a formal proposal was submitted.

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) called it “just little things that can be done to help some of those homeowners there.”

It includes 400 feet of new storm drains on Ponus Avenue and 135 feet of storm drain at Cromwell Court. More significantly, storm water would be separated from sewerage on Ponus Avenue and Lloyd Avenue, and a 1,400 cubic yard pond created at the base of a hill near Ponus Ridge Middle School to receive the storm water.

Principal Engineer James Meehan noted that the City has been working for years to separate stormwater and sewerage.

“Some residents” in the area have unfortunately dealt with sewer backups during bad flooding, he said. “Consultants … believe they can actually separate this the storm sewer from the existing sanitary system at that location and send it further down without causing any problems further down the road.”

“We were supposed to have done this in the 80s and 90s,” Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) said. “…Why are we, like 30 years later, we’re finding out that stuff is still commingled?”

“There was never an appetite before this administration to invest so much in drainage improvements,” Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares replied. “The full project – really this one we’re doing is the low hanging fruits. The total project that is needed for there costs over $10 million, as we presented this Board about a year ago. And now we have the other one that we are about to finish, the Dreamy Hollow, that is close to $8 million.”

“Three decades ago, all this stuff was specked out,” Meek said. “I don’t know why it wasn’t done.”

“I don’t disagree with you there,” Smyth said, observing that she’s only been in Norwalk for 25 years but “we’ve had some recessions” and “I’ve only been on the Council for six (years) and paying attention to this. But I definitely have noticed an increase in our commitment to improving the flooding over the last, you know, four to five years for sure. But it’s very, very expensive.”

“The other thing too, is that you’re getting a lot more significant flooding, of what’s going on and in nature,” Council member James Frayer (D-District E) said. “…I think it’s commendable that the administration over the last couple of years has put this up front and tried to do something about it.”

An electric vehicle for DPW

The Department of Public Works would purchase a $45,700 lithium-ion extended cab pickup in a proposal advanced on a split vote.

“This is our first small little truck that we’re going to buy, all electrical,” Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said at Tuesday’s Common Council Public Works Committee meeting, commenting that DPW had seen the model, a Vantage LIV9DX, at a conference.

“It’s to put the Clean Streets Ambassador back into our business districts during the day to help business owners,” DPW Superintendent of Operations Chris Torre said. “…. If you’ve noticed, we started sweeping that area more, it looks better. There’s people eating outside, it’s getting closer to where we want it to be. And like Vanessa said, this is a great first step in electrifying, that initiative.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) called the news “thrilling.”

“We did also buy our first electric backpack blower,” Torre said. “It does work for the applications that we use it for.”

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) asked how long the batteries last.

“Like two hours, and then you have to get a new battery,” Torre said. “So we had to get four batteries. But for the application that we use it for, it’s perfect, because it’s one less gas-powered piece of equipment that is putting emissions into the environment.”

“You’re not concerned about lithium batteries being stored in the building?” Council member James Frayer (D-District E) asked.

“Not at all,” Torre said.

Lone Council Republican Bryan Meek, representing District D, asked why the low bid for the truck was $45,700 and the next highest bid, from a Milford company, was nearly $75,000.

Valadares said DPW had done its research and “We’re confident on what the market has to offer.”

Meek voted against the contract, which advanced three to one.

An installment payment

The Public Works Committee voted to make a nearly $1.9 million transfer to the Connecticut Department of Transportation in a unanimous vote.

“This item was approved about a little over three years ago. This is the third payment that we own the State” for underground utility work on East Avenue, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said. “As you can remember, this was the first time that DOT ever allow us to pay them installments instead of getting our money in front. So this is the third one.”

“I do remember that, that there was a big deal that they allowed that,” Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

The first payment was $3.75 million and the second two $1,875,000.

In 2021, Valadares said, “This went above and beyond, we have to go to very high people in the state so we could be able to do a kind of transaction…. This is the first time DOT (is) understanding the cap that the city has on all capital projects. They’re helping us in dividing this cost in three separate payments.”