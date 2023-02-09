DPW roundup: Sidewalks

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Department of Public Works roundup:

DPW claims success in hiring smaller contractors for sidewalk work

Sidewalk work spread out to different contractors

Colonna Concrete and Asphalt Paving LLC appears set for a $1.2 million contract for sidewalk work in the Spring Hill Avenue area.

It’s the third sidewalk contract to come to the Common Council in three months, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said at Tuesday’s Council Public Works Committee meeting.

“We ended up … breaking up our big sidewalk citywide project in small areas, to try to attract more smaller contractors and also be able to have the work done almost at the same time,” she said. “And we were extremely successful with this approach, at least for this year, I think that it helped us a lot.”

Three different contractors are working in three different areas of town and should be done by early summer, clearing the way for the related paving projects, she said.

The Grasso Companies LLC was hired in December for a nearly $500,000 contract for curbs and sidewalks in various locations, that meeting agenda shows. Reliable Excavating Co., Inc. was awarded a $850,000 contract in January. (See below)

DPW has done work with Colonna before and been very happy, Valadares said Tuesday.

Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) asked if Norwalk is saving money with the new approach.

It is, but it’s difficult to see due to rising construction costs, Valadares replied.

Council Majority Leader Darlene Young (D-District B) asked if Norwalk was “being purposeful about hiring minority contractors.”

If it were funded by federal money, that would be mandatory, Valadares said. With a capital budget-funded project, it’s not.

Young suggested it could be.

Costs would go up, Valadares said. Companies that aren’t owned by a minority “have to separate out part of the contract to meet the requirements.” DPW sees that in the federally funded projects and asked business owners why the “the price came much, much higher;” the answer was that the minority threshold raised the costs about 20%.

“I don’t think that that’s a real reason to not do it,” Young replied. “I don’t think we have to do it on every project. But I think we need to be a little more intentional about that.”

Valadares said she’d talk to the legal department and maybe a point system could be developed, “that will not kind of really affect the price.”

Colonna is based in Woodbridge. The full Council will vote on the contract next week.

Taylor Avenue and Senga Road

As mentioned above, Reliable Excavating Co., Inc. has been hired to replace curbs and sidewalks in the “Senga and Morton Area” for $774,993, plus possible change orders not to exceed $77,499.

Senga Road intersects with Scribner just south of Interstate 95, ending at Avenue E just north of its intersection of Morton Street, which stretches to Taylor Avenue.

“At the end of the day, this project is going to connect Taylor Avenue to Scribner Avenue below I-95,” Civil Engineer Daniel Stanton said Jan. 3 to the Common Council Public Works Committee.

It also includes a crosswalk on Scribner Avenue with a rapid flashing beacon, he said.

The roads in the Senga/Morton neighborhood are in poor condition due to utility work and set to be paved, Stanton said. This is “pre-work,” new curbs, sidewalks and drainage. The Department of Public Works will also make the road widths consistent.

“I was actually driving through that neighborhood last week and thinking, ‘Gosh, I wonder when this is on our repair schedule, because it’s in really bad shape’,” Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said. “So I’m super grateful for the work here.”

The bids came in below DPW’s estimated cost for the work, Stanton said.

In addition to pedestrian access, a public bus route that goes through the neighborhood, he said.

The contract was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson spoke to give “full throated support.”

“Not only is that going to be an important pedestrian connection between Taylor Ave, where I live, and Scribner Avenue, in particular I have noticed just in my comings and goings that a lot of people walk or bike to two destinations, largely employment destinations, on Route One … for example Stop and Shop and Shop Rite.”

‘Nice’

A $550,000 contract with A. Vitti Excavators for concrete services at various locations contract will allow Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP) to be “more responsive” to resident complaints, Transportation Planner Greg Pacelli said Tuesday.

Pacelli also mentioned sidewalk work on Richards Avenue, ADA compliant ramps near the Maritime Aquarium and a raised crosswalk on Union Park that would connect both ends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail. A Health Department grant will help fund the last item.

TMP has identified deficiencies where ADA standards aren’t met within the right of way on various City roads and intersections, he said. The department would be able to deploy its concrete contractor to install handicap accessible ramps and fill in missing sidewalk segments that were identified in last year’s sidewalk audit.

It’s difficult to address smaller needs, such as those that are reported through the City’s Customer Service Department, Pacelli said, reporting regular complaints about crosswalks with no ADA compliant ramps.

A. Vitti Excavators did the Highland Avenue sidewalk work, widely praised in Rowayton, said

James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP).

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) expressed concern that TMP might do minor work ahead of DPW coming in to do a complete overhaul. Travers said TMP works very closely with Valadares.

“I love the idea of having sort of a fund tier to kind of jump in on the things that are not scheduled for a complete overhaul in the near future. I think it’s a really nice pairing of resources,” Niedzielski-Eichner replied.

Smyth thanked Travers for the collaboration with DPW. “I have certainly seen a difference already, and how we’re addressing sidewalks and paving,” she said.

Pacelli said TMP will “partner with the new development at St. John Cemetery.”

The Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese plans a 1,773 square-foot office building at 223 Richards Ave.

“They were going to do half the amount of sidewalks, about 1000 feet worth, and then the city was going to do the other 1000 feet,” Pacelli said. This will “complete that sidewalk network on Richards Avenue.”

He said the raised sidewalk on Union Park will also serve as traffic calming.