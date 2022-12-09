Draft Transportation Master Plan offers toolkit designed to get grant funding

NORWALK, Conn. — A draft Transportation Master Plan has been unveiled, offering early action items including a concept to allow North Main Street drivers to turn left onto Martin Luther King Drive, and a Calf Pasture Beach Road revamp that would provide reversible lanes, allowing more space for peak periods of exit and entry.

But the plan is not a list of hoped-for projects. It’s a list of strategies designed to help Norwalk get grant money and take advantage of the recently passed Federal infrastructure bill and State funding, leaders said repeatedly at Tuesday’s gathering in City Hall.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

“While this is looking at the next 10 to 20 years in terms of potential actions and policies, it’s also about a framework for decision making, and getting things done,” said Chris Henry of FHI Studio, a consulting firm hired by the City with a $300,000 contract in March 2021.

“The transportation plan does not list projects that the city will work on in the coming decade, but rather solidifies the transportation planning process that involves several key steps, identifying problems and issues, performing technical analyses, developing a multimodal plan and monitoring and updating,” said James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP).

It builds on other studies that have been done over the last decade, connecting the dots and amplifying “some of the really exciting and key points that have come through some of this work,” Henry said.

The plan identifies goals that should drive decision making:

Equity

Resilience

Safety

Transportation choice

Environment

Technology

“Norwalk expects to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on all modes of travel by prioritizing people, safety and quality of life over motor vehicle throughput and speed,” Henry said. “…This does not mean we are not concerned about traffic congestion and traffic flow. This means that we want to make sure that everybody can travel safely.”

The “15-minute city” concept is foundational to safety, as “all or most of the basic services you need, whether it’s work, shopping, education, health care, can be reached within 15 minutes of your home, ideally by walking or bicycling, maybe by public transportation,” Henry said.

“We know that Norwalk is not this mono centric city with a, you know, a downtown…. that’s why this concept of a 15-minute city is so important,” Mike Morehouse of FHI said. “… We think Norwalk is really close to becoming that 15-minute city.”

In an additional goal, “Norwalk will have a sustainable transportation network that prevents failures and mitigates unforeseen events,” he said, explaining that technology can help the city deal with an accident on Interstate-95 or a road lane closure caused by minor flooding.

“Norwalk will invest in and prioritize the design, and construction of a carbon neutral transportation system,” Henry said. “…Lastly, Norwalk will lead Connecticut in the development and implementation of technologies to advance the travel experience for all residents and visitors.”

Travers said Norwalk is already ahead of the curve, being the first city in the state install adaptive traffic signals.

Community outreach was key in developing the priorities, including 800 pins dropped on a digital map to identify problems and data collection to support the commentary, Henry said.

“We hear the concerns about people parking in neighborhood streets,” Morehouse said. Just finding parking or having difficulty walking to a parking garage are also identified as issues. So is wayfinding.

But the list isn’t meant all inclusive. It’s a starting point and the public can still weigh in via the Norwalk Tomorrow website.

In the “toolbox approach,” bus service modernization can mean flexible routes and “the future of freight” is also on the table, Morehouse said. “Roundabouts can be great but so can traffic signals if they’re done well.”

Considering issues from the six goal perspective means involving different City departments, he said. For example, if there’s traffic congestion then maybe there’s also sidewalk work needed. Maybe there’s a safety issue and maybe stormwater collection can be improved.

“The great thing about that is if you do this the right way, and you coordinate, your opportunities for getting federal and state grant money become much, much greater because now you’re thinking comprehensively and that’s what these competitive grant applications want you to do. Think broadly, think holistically,” Morehouse said.

The City is already seeking grant funding to improve the pedestrian experience on Main Street, Morehouse said.

“It’s got a commercial district. It certainly has some tricky intersections. It has on street parking … But it also has a safety issue. And so thinking about how to prioritize pedestrians on Main Street is an opportunity,” he said.

A Calf Pasture Beach Road diet plan would eliminate one of the four lanes and create a flexible middle lane, using “two lanes in one direction for part of the day and then reverse it in the latter part of the day to handle beach flow,” he said. It would also provide room for a “robust multiuse trail along the side” for pedestrians and cyclists.

“This is a potential opportunity that would require, again, a lot of feedback from the public, a lot of coordination amongst City departments. But this could be a potential grant application in the future,” Morehouse said.

TMP has written $64 million in grant proposals over the last year and a half, “to start to look at, you know how we really build the city we want,” Travers said.

“Just to wrap up, this is how we see this master plan, really, as a tool,” Henry said. “And as a framework more than anything. It’s for carrying out the vision and goals of the city and it’s for aligning, you know, these opportunities with the funding and sort of municipal and state and federal support that exists.”