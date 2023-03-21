Draft zoning regulations presentation coming in April

I apologize for the delay, we had hoped to do this a few months ago, but took a pause to conduct some additional review of the draft zoning regulations. We are very excited to present them to you.

For well over 30 years, the City has not undertaken a comprehensive rewrite of the Zoning Regulations. That is a tremendous amount of time, considering how fast our world seems to be changing now. During the preparation of the 2019 Citywide Plan (POCD), rewriting the Zoning Regulations was a significant recommendation within the plan.

In response to this recommendation, the City began the process of updating the regulations in 2021. The City has been working with the consulting firm TPUDC on preparing the new regulations and is very anxious to preview them for you on Tuesday April 4th at 6 p.m. via Zoom . To register for the event please follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f1cSx54cStKJmar7QzYt3A

The draft regulations will be made available to the public after the meeting, with the draft zoning map made available at a follow-up meeting, to give everyone a little time to look at the regulations without focusing on the map.

City Staff will be conducting outreach in the months of April and May to discuss with interested groups, such as neighborhood associations. The Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding working sessions over that same time period and eventually will start public hearings on the changes, possibly in June, dates to be determined.

Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected]

Please share the attached flyer with anyone who may be interested.

Michelle Andrzejewski

Norwalk Senior Planner

Norwalk Public Draft Presentation Poster 2023