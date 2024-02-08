Driver pronounced dead after car enters Norwalk River and sinks

The driver and lone occupant of a car that entered the Norwalk River Thursday afternoon was pronounced dead at the scene after divers recovered his body from the sunken vehicle.

Police were notified of a car floating in the river, partially submerged, at 12:16 p.m., with the initial location given as near the intersection of South St. and Jennings Pl.

First responders spotted the vehicle, but shortly after they arrived it sunk.

Norwalk and Stamford police divers were called to the scene and located the vehicle off the west side of the river, near the location of United Marine on Railroad Pl.

They brought the male driver to the surface. At 1:17 p.m., fire and paramedics radioed that he had been pronounced dead.

Norwalk Deputy Police Chief Joseph Dinho said tire tracks on the ground indicated the car entered the river from the west bank.

Both Norwalk Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene on land and by boat, as well as the Norwalk Harbor Master, the U.S. Coast Guard, and MTA Police.

Police said the driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

The incident is being investigated by Norwalk Police Detective Richard Ribisl. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact him at (203) 854-3029 or [email protected].

Firefighters recover car from river. (Norwalk Fire Dept.)

(Harold F. Cobin)

Car being recovered from river. (Harold F. Cobin)