Dry Dock to run Oak Hills restaurant

NORWALK, Conn. — The owners of the popular Dry Dock restaurant on Main Street are taking on the food service at Oak Hills Park.

The Oak Hills Park Authority voted unanimously Thursday to award the contract to Dry Dock Smoking Aces LLC after a brief executive session.

Owner Donald Mastronardi is a golfer and runs the Silvermine golf course restaurant, Oak Hills Park Authority Vice Chairman Mike DePalma said.

Dry Dock will pay a percentage of sales to the Oak Hills Park Authority instead of a straight rental fee. Mastronardi “was amicable to that,” DePalma said, calling that one of the reasons Dry Dock won out over other vendors.

The food and beverage operations contract approved last week covers restaurant services, on-site outings and banquets, the halfway house, a beverage cart, and the snack bar at the tennis courts. The contract extends through the end of 2026 but has an “out clause” after three years, he said. Either party could opt out with three months’ notice, without cause.

Gross sales do not include beverages or gratuities, and the Authority gets 10%. The total due is capped at $60,000 through March of next year, to give the new operator a better chance to succeed, OHPA treasurer Joe Andrasko said last week.

“I think everybody here put in a lot of work on this, did a lot of vetting,” DePalma said Thursday. “So you know, I’m excited to get this going forward.”