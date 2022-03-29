Duff announces funding for Wall Street, Lockwood Mathews Mansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is set to get State funding for improvements on Wall Street and to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said Monday.

The State Bond Commission, during a Thursday meeting, is expected to approve:

$3.5 million to upgrade the intersection of Wall Street at West Avenue/Belden Avenue and Mott Avenue. “The upgrades aim to modernize, improve safety, and accommodate for bicycles.”

The City is looking to transform the Wall Street area, said Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers just ahead of November’s election. The Common Council subsequently approved a $350,000 contract with Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering firm. This was expected to kick off a 12–18-month process of designing changes to the Wall Street/West Avenue area, including redesigning the intersection of Wall, West and Belden Avenues.

Construction would take about the same length of time, said Travers.

The $3.5 million “will support the continued renovation and improvements of Wall Street to strengthen the neighborhood as a friendly and safe place for Norwalkers and visitors alike especially cyclists and pedestrians,” Duff said in a news release.

The release explains:

The project will improve the operations and safety of the corridor by normalizing the intersection while creating the modern infrastructure necessary to support growth of development and businesses. The re-design will strengthen the identity of this diverse neighborhood by creating open green space and a pedestrian plaza anchoring both sides of this gateway to historic Wall Street. A new traffic control system will improve vehicle movements through the intersection while also improving safety and mobility for both cyclists and pedestrians.

Travers said last year that the entire project will cost $13-15 million. Mayor Harry Rilling had committed $1.7 million of American Rescue Plan funding to the project.

“Upgrading the intersection of Wall Street at West Avenue/Belden Avenue and Mott Avenue has been a top priority for my Administration and our Transportation, Mobility, and Parking team is beginning the community engagement process for the design,” Rilling said in Monday’s news release. “This funding will bring significant economic development benefits for small businesses and residents along the corridor, creating a vibrant urban center that is safer for all modes of transportation: walkers, cyclists, and drivers.”

“These state funds we are approving for Norwalk will make important transportation safety improvements in the town, and also ensure that one of our treasured tourist attractions – the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum – has a modernized facility to continue its operations,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, who serves as chairman of the State Bond Commission, in the release. “I’m glad that we can partner with the City of Norwalk on these projects.”

The news release explained:

“ The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum renovation was originally conceived in 2008 and was estimated to cost approximately $7.5 Million. Lockwood procured funding from private foundations, the State of Connecticut and the City of Norwalk to perform the work.

Over the past 14 years costs have escalated significantly and additional funds are required to complete the work. Without the completion of new HVAC, electrical, alarm, IT and a fire suppression system, the museum will be unable to provide a key cultural destination for the city and the region.

“The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a treasured historical monument here in Connecticut. This funding will help the museum continue much-needed upgrades that have been ongoing for over a decade,” Duff said in the release.

To the Democratic Town Committee, Duff said, “These are two priorities that were identified by the city.” The State funding “helps to allow the city to use something like six and a half million dollars of resources for other projects that they would have otherwise paid for.”