Duff, at Freethinkers’ soiree, predicts legislative actions

NORWALK, Conn. — Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) put forth various topics apropos to the state’s upcoming legislative session (Feb. 5 through May 6) at Monday night’s Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County get-together.

Noting that Connecticut’s policy of allowing unlimited debate time can hinder lawmakers’ ability to address a session’s entire agenda, Duff predicted enactment of:

A statute protecting net neutrality, owing to a recent court decision granting state jurisdiction

Revocation of non-medical vaccination exemptions

A “big climate change bill,” specifics of which are not yet determined

Legislation targeting deceptive practices of women’s “health centers”

The Senator envisioned a $20 billion transportation program “which will put about 20,000 people to work and get our infrastructure in order.” Claiming that one fully-loaded 18-wheel truck causes as much road damage as 5,000-10,000 cars, he anticipates truck tolls to be charged at 12 locations.

On education and jobs:

“A passion for me continues to be educating all of our children, not just based on your zip code but based on all children in the state having the ability to go to college or to a career. We have 40,000 advanced manufacturing jobs and 4,000 IT jobs that are open right now at Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, Electric Boat, and other places. It’s really important that we train our students and our college kids for those jobs. Sikorsky Helicopter stayed in Connecticut for two reasons: we have the most productive and highly educated workforce in the nation, and we have a manufacturing supply chain that is second to none. What we are missing are the people to fill those jobs.”

On community solar power:

Audience member Diane Keefe commented that Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey all have statewide solar community access. “When is Connecticut going to have it?” she asked. The senator replied “I don’t know. To be honest, I hope sooner rather than later, because I support it. I think we’ll get it anytime soon. I’m not really sure what the holdup is…I’ll try to find out.”

On legalizing cannabis:

“We need to create our own destiny on it, and have a policy that works for Connecticut or we’ll just have people going to New York and Massachusetts like they did in the past when it was the liquor laws. It should not be done as a revenue-generator, although there will be revenue. We should do it in a way that makes sense for our state.”

On the State’s economy: