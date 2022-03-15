Duff called ‘entitled:’ Video shows him running a red light

NORWALK, Conn. – State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) has been caught on video running through a red light.

“Entitlement,” heads a Norwalk Republican Town Committee post on Facebook, sharing a link to a Kevin Rennie’s “Daily Ructions” blog, where the video is posted.

The video shows a vehicle sitting at a red light as cars pass through the intersection. With no cars in sight, it proceeds to make a left turn onto Main Avenue, just before the light turns green. A dog sits in the back seat, its head hanging out a fully open window.

The car looks like Duff’s car and has a State Senate license plate, “25.”

Rennie alleges that Duff has “a notorious local reputation for ignoring red lights.” He quotes one unnamed source.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said Monday that he “not aware that this ‘reputation’ is accurate nor {of} officers giving him preferential treatment.”

Duff did not reply to a Saturday email giving him a chance to respond to Rennie’s post.

Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms did not reply to a Monday email giving him a chance to comment.

“So this video of Bob Duff our self-proclaimed white privileged State Senator is circulating on social media the last few hours. Mr. Accountability himself is seen running a red light making a left hand turn onto a busy Main Ave.,” Officer Mark Suda, former Republican Town Committee Chairman, said Monday in a Facebook post.

Duff, in 2020, after alleging that a Norwalk Police officer spat at him, said that if police could do that to him, “a white, privileged, Senate Majority leader,” then “what are they doing when other people who don’t look like me, who don’t have the same platform I do?”

That controversy broke as the legislature was considering a police accountability bill. A version of the bill passed. Police headquarters surveillance video showed Officer Mike Silva standing a distance from Duff as he made a spitting motion. Silva was suspended without pay for two days, Kulhawik said.

Some social media commenters complained Monday about Duff allowing his dog to have her head out the window.

“Allowing your dog to stick his head out the window is a very dangerous habit,” TripsWithPets.com states. “Their eyes are exposed to dirt, rocks, dust and other debris. These materials can easily puncture and scratch your dog’s eyes.”

“It is actually very dangerous for our pets to have their face directly in the wind out of a car window or in the back of a pickup truck,” Aylmer Veterinary Clinic states. “There is a lot of dust or dirt and debris that is blowing in their eyes. We are behind a windshield for a reason.”

Norwalk Senior Animal Control Officer Robert Sirico said, “There are no laws regarding allowing a dog to have its head outside of vehicle moving or otherwise.”