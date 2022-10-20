Duff debates opponents Miressi and Brinton in LWV debate

NORWALK, Conn. — State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) faced two opponents in a debate, one passionately attacking Hartford’s policies and the other arguing that the political system needs an overhaul.

Republican challenger Daniel Miressi focused on high consumer costs and said, “There is no upward mobility anymore in Connecticut, it is a generational failure.” Independent candidate Lisa Brinton highlighted Connecticut’s infrastructure costs and political system.

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

“Incumbents have a 95% chance of being reelected. Bob has a 95% chance of being reelected in his 18 years. So I’m not running against Bob, I’m running against the system,” Brinton said.

Duff touted his record.

“Funding and grants are coming into Norwalk like never before,” Duff said. “We’ve had over $300 million come into the city of Norwalk over the last two years, whether it’s for school funding, whether it’s for city funding to keep property taxes down, whether it’s for school construction, whether it’s for the health department for any number of places, infrastructure.”

The League of Women Voters debate, held Monday in City Hall, featured some sharp criticisms of Duff, who is seeking a tenth two-year term.

“Senator Duff, this May, just gave himself a raise,” Brinton said. “Bob’s gonna get another $12,000 next year, while the rest of us are struggling with inflation, and our 401ks and our IRAs going down. He will enjoy retiree health benefits; he and his spouse, he will have a nice pension.”

“People make statements about people’s personal lives sometimes that aren’t always accurate. So be sure what you’re saying,” Duff said.

Miressi said it’s inappropriate for a real estate agent to “hawking” the State’s affordable housing law, 830g, and “working with developers on special projects without the say, of the people of Norwalk.”

At one point, Miressi asked why Duff had gotten rid of the SALT deduction and said, “We need to raise revenue in other ways other than property taxes.”

In 2018, under the Trump administration, the GOP-led Congress passed a tax reform bill that puts a $10,000 limit on the deduction for state and local taxes (SALT).

Miressi said, “Bob Duff said he was going to try to get rid of the car tax. I don’t know, I’m pretty sure everyone in here is still paying a car tax on a car that’s paid off from 2002. It’s insane, Connecticut is insolvent. And we need to fix this fix your fiscal mess.”

Early voting

Miressi said he is against this year’s ballot question to institute early voting. Brinton and Duff are in favor.

“You cannot have a functioning democracy, and everyone have faith in voting if you have an unfettered system, where you have ballots going around to everyone,” Miressi said. “You do not have the infrastructure and the towns do not have the money to support such a cause. Frankly, it’s a waste of tax money … The only reason you would want to do that has to be nefarious intentions.”

While Brinton supports early voting, “I don’t want to stop there,” she said. “Reform really starts at the ballot. And that is we don’t have open primaries, we’re one of the very few states in the country that has not opened up its primary process.”

Given that districts are largely either red or blue, “that basically excludes in most cases 45% to 49% of voters, their vote simply doesn’t count,” Brinton said, arguing, “We need either election reform, which does include early voting, but we need open primaries, or we need a third party where we can broker relationships between moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats.”

Duff said, “Our democracy is stronger when more people participate. When you don’t participate. We have a weaker democracy. So we want to make sure that we encourage everybody to come out to vote, which is why I’ve supported the constitutional amendment for early voting and expanded absentee ballot voting as well.” But given the process and Republican resistance, “it’s going to be like six or eight years” before early voting “actually becomes a reality.”

Abortion rights

Moderator Jean Rabinow asked the candidates if they’d change the Connecticut Safe Harbor abortion rights law.

Brinton and Miressi said abortion rights are a non-issue in Connecticut, a Democratic distraction from economic quality of life challenges. Duff said abortion rights are a State law, not in the Constitution, and Connecticut Republicans have tried in recent years to take away a woman’s right to choose.

“It’s unfortunate that this is what we’re talking about,” Brinton said. “…We need to be talking about the affordability in the state of Connecticut. Our utilities are going up, our water rates are going up. These are the issues.”

“Abortion is codified here,” Miressi said. “It’s not an issue here. I actually agree with Lisa. All he needs is a giant distraction. The Democrat Party, Senator Duff, Lamont everything, they cannot run on any sort of revenue…. The Democrat Party, all they want to do is they want to destroy the family and destroy the basic moral tenants that hold up our community. And women deserve to have abortion accessible. But this point in Connecticut is truly a waste of time.”

“It’s not something that has been codified. It’s not something that we shouldn’t be talking about. This is a front and center issue for people’s rights that have been rolled back from 50 years,” Duff said. “… I’ve been the only candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and I’m proud of that. I’ve said that women should have the right to make decisions in themselves and their doctors. And it’s not up to government to get in the way of that decision.”

Miressi said, “‘Abortion, abortion, abortion.’ It’s a ridiculous thing when people are paying three times more to heat their homes. It is a law that is settled in Connecticut. If you want to talk about women’s rights, why don’t we talk about the nurses that you fired because they wouldn’t get a shot, state employees, those women had rights too.”

SEL

Rabinow’s question about the State funding social emotional learning (SEL) drew jabs about the plans to build a new Norwalk High School.

“Hartford has no business getting between the parent and the child and their social emotional learning,” Miressi said. “… We cannot talk about social emotional learning without saying of what has got us to this dire straight going on right now.”

He said, “Frankly, if you have a kid who cannot read Huckleberry Finn, to me that’s more important than someone then having guidance counselors come in all the time saturating their education…. Instead of investing into more social workers, why don’t we invest into programs, tangible programs after school? We have a YMCA in the middle of Norwalk that has been shut down for no reason.”

Brinton agreed that “COVID was incredibly damaging to these kids in terms of their isolation and their need for interaction with their fellow students…. The problem is right now we don’t have enough money. And why because we’re spending money on bricks and mortar.”

Duff “suddenly” found $200 million for a new Norwalk High School, “never mind the fact that we haven’t paid off the debt from the renovation work at Norwalk High,” she said. “…I do believe we need socio emotional learning, but we seem to be spending money on construction, whether it’s constructing schools, constructing affordable housing, or constructing bridges and roads, that costs two or three times more than what they should be costing, in the state of Connecticut.”

Miressi agreed that spending on “Bob Duff High” takes away from basic needs.

Duff said the legislature worked very hard on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that “talked a lot about social emotional learning, mental health for our children. and to finally put in place various steps to help children in some of the gaps that had been there. We worked hard to make sure we got our schools back open again and make sure our kids had the proper support that they needed.”

He took the lead back in 2017 to rewrite the State ECS (education cost sharing) formula and this year got Norwalk 60% reimbursement on school construction projects, he said.

“Some may think that for some particular reason a school that actually has WiFi is a bad thing. I think having a school with a good WiFi, a good library that’s modern, actually helps students succeed. That raises property values, that will save local taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” Duff said. “And I think that that’s what the community wants, outside of just a few people who keep talking about that … the vast majority of people in this community have said ‘Thank you.’ We did need new schools, we haven’t built schools in 40 to 50 years, and the city couldn’t afford to do it on its own. ‘Thank you for rewriting the education sharing formula that helps poverty, concentrated poverty and English language learners.’”

