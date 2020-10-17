Duff has been there for Darien

Every four years it feels like we are saying that “this is the most important election in our lifetimes.” This year however, that would be an understatement. Our freedoms, our country, the legitimacy of our government are all on the line. Now more than ever it is important that we not forget the down ballot races. The Connecticut State Legislature has become a bulwark against the Republican U.S. Senate and the Republican Supreme Court. That is why this year I am voting to reelect Bob Duff to the State Senate.

Bob has been there for Darien when we have needed him the most. The last eight months he has worked non stop helping us with unemployment, mortgage assistance and working with the Governor to make it safe for us to vote. He worked hard to get funding for a new Ox Ridge Elementary School passed in a Special Session. He has fought against poisonous chemicals in children’s toys and to clean up the Long Island Sound. On women’s issues few are stronger. He made it a priority of the Senate to pass legislation protecting victims of domestic violence and getting guns out of the hands of the abusers. Bob is accessible and always just a phone call away. He is tireless and that kind of effort is deserving of another two years in Hartford. This year I am proud to support and urge my friends and family to vote for Senator Bob Duff.

Margaret Lopat

Darien