Duff outlines reasons to replace Norwalk High School

NORWALK, Conn. – With the Norwalk Board of Education deliberating options for a new Norwalk High School, State Sen. Bob Duff has taken to social media to emphasize why he believes a new NHS/P-Tech facility is needed.

Duff, who routinely ignores questions from the news media, has even gone so far as to reply to citizen inquiries in various social media locations.

“This school was built 51 years ago,” Duff says is a video showing himself leading a private tour through the school. “It was modeled after a prison. And most schools last probably maybe 30 years, 40 years.”

School officials and Common Council members chime in on the existing conditions; Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten gives Mayor Harry Rilling the opportunity to repeat his assurances about a new pool, which is not currently in the project’s budget.

“Is it fair to say, here and in public, that a pool will be guaranteed as part of (the project)?” Hosten asks.

“Absolutely,” Rilling replies. “I’ve said it before, there will a pool.”

Tuesday’s choice

Board of Education members may vote Tuesday evening on which of two plans will go forward as the conceptual design of the new school.

The agenda item reads:

“Discussion and Possible Approval of the Proposed Recommended Plans for the Construction of the New Norwalk High School (discussion of related confidential attorney-client communication proposed for executive session)”

Kaestle Boos Associates Inc. has presented these options:

Option A is estimated at $191 million and would construct the new buildings in the same general area the schools are now.

is estimated at $191 million and would construct the new buildings in the same general area the schools are now. Option B would be $193 million and put the new complex entirely along King Street.

While Duff trumpets the project as being subject to 80% reimbursement from the State through special legislation, the legislature authorized $189 million. Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said recently that he expects the total cost will be $225 million. That would include the pool. It was removed from the budget to bring the estimate down to the money authorized by the State, but the City funded a design to include the pool in the new complex.

A pool is estimated to cost $8 million, Jim Giuliano of Construction Solutions Group, the city’s project manager for new school construction, said recently.

Rilling said recently that the City is seeking an outside source to fund the pool.

“I’m pretty confident that the pool will get built,” he said. “Because everybody wants it.”

A tour

The video begins with a PowerPoint presentation set to music, a laundry list of issues:

The Current Norwalk High School – A 1971 Learning Environment

Ongoing Issues Include…

Auditorium

Sound and lighting systems in auditorium are older models

District has to hire technicians and rent additional sound and lighting equipment for shows

additional sound and lighting equipment for shows Lighting booth is not ADA compliant

Sound study was done and improvements are cost prohibitive

Stage not ADA compliant for performers

for performers Wires are exposed and all over because of concrete structure and antiquated design

Choir Room

Only access is stairs, not ADA compliant

Bathroom in the choral area is original and not ADA compliant

Elevator is not possible because of concrete building structure

Band Room

Perpetual roof leak and is in poor condition

No Black Box Theater

Lack of Space

Trailers outside

Storage trailers in the parking lot

Trailer next to the music wing

Library

Completely antiquated

Not usable as multi-use space

No quiet rooms

quiet rooms No conferences spaces

conferences spaces No distinct areas for classes

distinct areas for classes No maker space

maker space Second floor not ADA accessible

Inconsistent Wi-Fi because of concrete

because of concrete Most elementary schools have better libraries

Cafeteria

400 students at a time for lunch

Major security risk area with windows and doors on the ground floor

with windows and doors on the ground floor Configuration at food purchasing areas too small

Students spend half their lunch period trying to get food

Far away from today’s high school lunch standards

Visually unappealing area

Roof

Perpetually leaks on all four levels

Intercom system

Decades old and needs constant repair

and needs constant repair Doesn’t work consistently throughout the school

Gymnasium does not have access to intercom

Lack of reliable intercom is a safety issue during emergencies

Security

Classroom doors don’t automatically lock

Too many unsecured doors for unauthorized entry and exit

21st century school have double locking doors at entrance – also known as a ‘man trap’

HVAC unit

Undersized resulting in cold stairwells and hot hallways

Some classrooms are hot, some are cold

Perpetuates mold because of inadequate system

Courtyards

Not ADA-compliant and inaccessible to people with mobility issues

Space cannot be opened for any student by law

for any student by law Compliance would cost more than $3 million

Bathrooms

Water pipes are encased in concrete and not accessible

Toilets and urinals are in constant need of repair

All bathroom faucets are older models that don’t conserve water

Classrooms

Not flexible space

Only have two outlets, one in the front and another in the rear, which is incompatible with current needs

Wi-Fi

Consistently unreliable

Internet fails daily in certain parts of the building

in certain parts of the building Will never improve because of the concrete

because of the concrete Costs three times as much as other schools to make IT improvements

Elevator

Student elevator is not ADA compliant

Cannot be replaced because of concrete structure

because of concrete structure (Freight elevator was replaced but should not be used for student transport)

Pool

Poor air quality

Seating is not ADA accessible

Showers are not accessible for mobility impaired

Mold and chipping walls

Pool is not in compliance, thus the red paint around the boundary

Hallways

Visually unappealing with exposed cinder blocks

PCB wood was removed for health reasons

Gym

Mold and termite damage for over a decade

for over a decade ADA seating half done because of budget limitations

because of budget limitations Floor needs to be replaced, but cannot because of hazardous materials

Ceiling is chipping and needs repair and repainting

Poor ventilation system

Only one gym and it’s in use until 10 p.m.

Color guard, cheerleading, sports competing for time to practice

Many of those points are reemphasized as the video, watermarked “Connecticut Senate Democrats,” continues with Duff leading a tour, though he is the only speaker who can be heard clearly.

Norwalk’s elementary schools have more up to date learning commons than Norwalk High School, says Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi. “You want” flexible open spaces, maker spaces, room for presentations and the ability to bring in technology. The concrete superstructure is not conducive to any of that.

School staff tried painting the cafeteria with bright colors “because it was so depressing,”

Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts says.

“If we had to evacuate in here, where would we go?” he asks. “It’s an issue.”

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella says the cafeteria’s doors don’t lock and Rilling calls it “a security nightmare.”

The camera zooms in on cracks in the walls and Duff comments that school administration painted over a leak at one point because accreditors were coming to visit.

Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), a retired Norwalk High School teacher, said she was leading a class there once when construction work was underway to renovate space below her room and “the floor was shaking and … learning had to stop.”

Option A, which would feature ongoing demolition as the school is rebuilt in the same location, “is not possible,” she said.

‘Jeez, Bob’

“The BOE has to advance one of two options,” Duff said on social media. “There are also a very few in the community who think we should not move forward at all. I wanted to produce this video to show the decrepit condition of the school. It’s about 60 minutes of video edited down to 12.”

One person replied, “Jeez, Bob, what are you lobbying for here? I thought this was already the done deal that is going to pummel taxpayers in upcoming years.”

“Please share how this will negatively affect taxpayers,” Duff said. “Norwalk could never afford to build a school on it’s own with a 32.5% state reimbursement. City taxpayers would spend $127.5 million paid off over 30 years versus $37.8 million on a $189M project. That’s $90 million more to Norwalk. That allows the city to build a new state of the art high school while being able to continue to investing in all of our other schools.”

“Just because I am offered a great deal on an Audi Q8 doesn’t mean I can afford an Audi Q8. Will be interesting to see how this shakes down. Cheers!” she said.

Another citizen asked if there is another sizable lot available for construction.

Duff replied:

“There is not another lot available with the minimum acres that state requires on this side of town. (20 acres for a high school) If the city wanted to go that route they would either have to buy a neighborhood of houses or a business and that would be long and costly. The state would never reimburse or pay for that. Plus, every month the project doesn’t move forward it is hundreds of thousands in additional costs. It would be years to acquire the properties costing millions upon millions and then an escalated cost of the building because of the delays.”

Duff also found some support.

“We knew about these problems in the early 90s – major problem was that the school is built half on rock and the other half swamp land. A and B house has been sinking for years,” one citizen wrote.

“What’s happening with the New school in SONO?” another asked. “Couldn’t the money be used to build a new K-12 and NHS renovated?”

“We’re working on it,” Duff replied. “More info soon. Still have hurdles jump over like securing the property. Things are chugging along and it is a top priority.”

Version edited by NancyOnNorwalk, with remastered sound: