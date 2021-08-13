Duff, Rilling, promote Sales Tax Free Week

NORWALK, Conn. — Sales Tax Free Week starts Saturday and it’s a great time to shop in The SoNo Collection, Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said Thursday.

“We want people to make sure that as they think about back-to-school shopping or just shopping in general that they remember that the state is eliminating sales tax for clothing and footwear over the next week,” Duff said. “We thought it was especially fitting to be here today at The SoNo Collection… to remind people again that to come in and shop, shop for back to school, shop for yourself, shop for family members. This is a great time to come out here and to shop because for many retailers, not only is it sales tax free week, but in addition to that, they’ll also put more sales on top of it.”

Statewide, shoppers save an average of $5 million to $6 million a year during the annual discount event, Duff said. Put another way, that’s a $5-6 million revenue loss.

But, “It’s a real shot in the arm to families this year. And it’s a real shot in the arm for many of the retailers,” Duff said. “…This tends to be one of the slowest shopping times of the year. Because everybody, you know, it’s hot outside, people are on vacation, they may want to be at the beach. But this is a draw to bring people in.”

It’s “absolutely” one of the slowest times of the year, a “doldrum,” mall General Manager Matt Seebeck agreed. “We’re excited to have this type of week, usher in the back to school shopping season. It really helps bridge a transition to bring people back in who are returning from vacation or participating elsewhere.”

“During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during Sales Tax Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice,” a news release from the Governor’s Office explains. “Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week was included as part of the biennial state budget that Governor Lamont signed into law this summer.

The Department of Revenue Services website offers specific information on Sales Tax Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, here.

“Go out there shop, support the small businesses, come down to The SoNo Collection, and save some money and buy the things that you need to get your children back to school and other kinds of things you might need,” Rilling said.

Not only do you save on the 6.35% sales tax, but there are likely sales offered by the retailers, Duff said.

“We’ve just gone through a terrible time and people lost their jobs,” Rilling said. “This is money that they can put back in their pocket. This is money that they can help support our local businesses as Senator Duff mentioned. So, it’s really a good thing for the state of Connecticut. And I don’t know if there’s any other states around that do something like this, but really shows that how Connecticut leads the way in doing these kinds of things, and looking out for people.”