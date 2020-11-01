Duff should renounce Working Families endorsement

As a concerned citizen, I’m calling on Bob Duff to renounce the endorsement he received from the Working Families Party. This is a progressive, grassroots political party that has specifically called for defunding the police.

If we defund the police we are effectively, and immediately, making our communities less safe. The HB 6004 bill that Bob Duff co-authored and voted for this summer is the beginning of defunding our force which will lead us down a slippery slope. I’ve read that police officers are currently leaving our force, and they are becoming harder to recruit because of the reckless new policies this bill helped establish.

With fewer police officers working and being trained, how are we supposed to keep our communities safe? Police officers do more than just handle crime, they respond to 9-1-1 calls for health emergencies, assist the fire department, manage critical school safety measures, and more. Without officers on duty, who will be keeping our children safe in their classrooms?

I know who I want on the other end of the phone when I call for help: a well-trained officer who is prepared assist my family. Defunding the police is not the answer. If this is what Bob really wants to happen in our communities, fewer officers and far less safety measures in place for our families, then he needs to be transparent about it.

Gina Pisano