Duff should step down from leadership role

I am appalled at Senator Bob Duff’s actions against parents and vaccine-injured children in Connecticut.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16th, the largest public hearing in the State of Connecticut took place to review HB-6423 and SB-568. These bills are asking for the removal of the religious exemption for vaccines in the State of Connecticut. If either bill passed, thousands of children would be removed from Connecticut schools due to their religious beliefs and medical conditions.

Over 2,000 people signed up to testify but the leaders of the committee limited the time frame to just 24 hours. This only allowed just over 200 speakers to have their voices heard, silencing the majority. Of the over 200, only 10 supported the bill. The testifiers were made up of parents giving heartfelt testimony about how their children have been injured due to vaccines, how their religion opposes vaccines and how the medical exemption does not cover actual medical issues, thus making their children at high risk for vaccine reactions.

As hundreds of parents were seen crying on camera talking about the harm vaccines have done to their children and young children were seen pleading with officials to not kick them out of school, Senator Duff was on social media mocking these very people and children.

I am a long time Democrat and I am absolutely appalled at his lack of respect, empathy and professionalism. After four years of fighting against the Trump administrations hate speech, segregation of minorities and lack of overall respect, I could not believe I was witnessing it from my own party.

I have attached a post that he made, along with a GIF about how sad the situation is. Many use the slur “anti-vaxers” and compare parents to the radicalists Q’Anon. We are not radicalists. We are parents who have seen our children injured or have high risk children and just want to have the right to choose the best course of medical action with their doctor, not the government.

The conduct expressed by Senator Duff is very upsetting. Not only is he attacking many families who have suffered for many years due to these issues but also the poor children. He has no remorse and does not take accountability for his actions. This is not about if he agrees or disagrees with the bills, as he is entitled to his opinion. It is about not going on social media to ignite hate speech and mocking parents and children.

I believe he should step down as the Majority Leader of the Senate. As a Democrat, I refuse to have our party led in the same manner we spent four years fighting against. It is about being a professional and not spreading hate or inciting your followers to attack the other side. Since the post, I have been verbally attacked and called names due to my child not being vaccinated because of a medical condition. It is not OK to provoke hate. He is no better than Trump and the Democratic party needs to take action.

Brittney Goodman