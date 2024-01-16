Duff to discuss legislative agenda at Tuesday HFFC Zoom meeting

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). (File photo)

You can hear State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff discuss the legislature’s 2024 agenda at Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 16. Although this was planned to be a hybrid meeting in the Quaker Meeting House, given today’s snowfall it’s been switched to Zoom. The Freethinkers’ website says, “Bring your questions and engage in a civil non-partisan conversation on the future of our great state.”

Admission is free, but advance registration is required at Conversation with CT Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff – 2024 Priorities, Tue, Jan 16, 2024, 6:30 PM | Meetup. You need to check in to the meeting by 6:45.

Jan. 16 is National Religious Freedom Day, designated in 1992 by Congress to commemorate the Jan. 16, 1786, passage of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Virginia’s law led to the First Amendment’s “establishment clause,” which says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Both Mayor Rilling and Governor Lamont have issued official proclamations affirming the day.

Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County’s website is at www.hffcct.org.