Duff warns against panic buying

NORWALK, Conn. — Don’t panic, the supermarkets aren’t going to run out of supplies, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said Saturday.

Hours later, Stop & Shop announced that it has cut back its hours to allow its employees to restock the shelves, given the sudden surge of demand in response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus spreading in a global pandemic. And on Main Avenue, Walmart was limiting the amount of toilet paper that customers could buy.

“We do need to talk to our constituents and talk to the folks in our communities about not panic buying supplies,” Duff said at a press conference. “We need to have people use common sense … For example, you know, nobody needs you know, a case of paper towels. Everybody can use like one or two or three if they need a few extra. But we need to think of our neighbors as well, right now.”

President Donald Trump’s declaration of an emergency “has changed the rules for truck drivers so they can bring supplies in and on into our state’s a little more quickly because the rules are loose in there,” Duff said.

Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a state of civil preparedness emergency.

NancyOnNorwalk contributor Harold Cobin asked if there’s been any thought of expanding the requirements for quarantining, such as closing restaurants and businesses.

“We will have, because of the civil preparedness declaration of emergency, greater authority to do those kinds of things,” Rilling said. “We want to work carefully with that. And we want to make sure that we do everything we can but while not shutting down the entire city so that people can’t get food, people can’t go to church, people can’t do other things.”

Stop & Shop

“All Stop & Shop store locations remain open and while we – like all retailers – are experiencing some shortages, we are doing everything possible to get products to our stores and to restock the shelves in every community. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams continue to work hard to do so,” an email from Stop & Shop said.

Stop & Shop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, until further notice, the email said.

“There may be some exceptions. Please visit your local store location for details. New hours will also be posted on our website Monday,” it said.

The company’s online pickup service is suspended until further notice.

“Our store associates will instead focus on stocking product and other key priorities that will better meet the needs of all customers at this time. The service will be made available again once product availability increases,” it said.

Online shoppers may be experiencing delays.

“This is again due to extremely high demand, and our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the site is running smoothly so that you can continue to receive orders when you need them,” the company said.

“Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations,” it said. “We’re also taking additional measures during this time, which include wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant even more frequently. We will continue to follow guidance from the CDC to help keep our customers and associates safe.”