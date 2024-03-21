Quantcast

Early Voting Has Come to Connecticut

By


The League of Women Voters of Norwalk reminds all voters that in-person early voting will be available for the first time in Connecticut beginning with the Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday, April 2. Registered voters can now vote in-person four days before the Primary on March 26, 27, 28 and 30thfrom 10 am until 6 pm. Norwalk’s early voting location will be City Hall.  

The Primary will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 6 am to 8 pm. Connecticut is a “closed primary” state and only voters registered with one of the major parties may vote. “Unaffiliated” voters can still register with a party and participate but must go in person to the Registrar’s office in City Hall before noon on April 1. All voters can check their affiliation/registration: Voter Registration Lookup (ct.gov)

Absentee ballots are also available for those unable to vote in person on April 2; an application/excuse is still required. For more information about absentee ballots visit the Secretary of the State’s website: Absentee Voting (ct.gov)

For information about the candidates on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot, check the League’s non-partisan voter guide: vote411.org

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. For more information about the Norwalk League of Women Voters visit our website.

Laura Smits, for the Norwalk League of Women Voters

Recommended

The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable
Another School District Scam?
Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.
Neighborhood Associations raise questions about O&G Industries application for Smith Street

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Another School District Scam?

Concord School Principal Medard Thomas to Return from Leave

Microtransit to Expand in Norwalk and Across Region

The City’s Planned Budget Increase Is Inequitable

Water Department cited for 17 hazardous workplace violations

Recent Comments