Early Voting Has Come to Connecticut

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk reminds all voters that in-person early voting will be available for the first time in Connecticut beginning with the Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday, April 2. Registered voters can now vote in-person four days before the Primary on March 26, 27, 28 and 30thfrom 10 am until 6 pm. Norwalk’s early voting location will be City Hall.

The Primary will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 6 am to 8 pm. Connecticut is a “closed primary” state and only voters registered with one of the major parties may vote. “Unaffiliated” voters can still register with a party and participate but must go in person to the Registrar’s office in City Hall before noon on April 1. All voters can check their affiliation/registration: Voter Registration Lookup (ct.gov)

Absentee ballots are also available for those unable to vote in person on April 2; an application/excuse is still required. For more information about absentee ballots visit the Secretary of the State’s website: Absentee Voting (ct.gov)

For information about the candidates on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot, check the League’s non-partisan voter guide: vote411.org

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. For more information about the Norwalk League of Women Voters visit our website.

Laura Smits, for the Norwalk League of Women Voters