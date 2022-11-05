Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents

Jackie Foster — a Jamaica native, a mother of one and an experienced juice maker — stood under her blue tent at a windy October farmer’s market in downtown Bridgeport and said she has every intention of casting her ballot in the upcoming midterm election.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, however.

“If you go after work, be prepared to wait in line,” said Foster in her soft Jamaican accent, near picnic tables topped with sorrel, ginger beer and palm-sized coconut pies — all of which she made herself. The well-regarded vendor has stayed civically active during her 35 years living in the predominantly Black and Latino city, often finding it helpful to plan in advance for Election Day.

Foster, who assists her 96-year-old father to the polls, knows first-hand the difficulties people experience trying to cast ballots, many of which might keep voters away altogether. Some folks work multiple jobs. Trains get delayed. Rush hour traffic clogs the highways. Anything can happen, she said.

But Foster didn’t know that early voting was on this year’s ballot — a measure which, if approved, could give people more time to vote in person before Election Day.

Ranging anywhere from three days to 45 days, early voting has already helped more than 17 million people in places like Florida, Georgia and Texas, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project. And this year’s midterm election turnout is on pace to match 2018’s, which saw some of the highest turnout in U.S. history, in large part due to early voting.

Connecticut is one of only four states that doesn’t have early voting, making the seemingly progressive “Land of Steady Habits” one of the more regressive places to vote outside of the South. The state’s contentment with the status quo is keenly felt by some Black and Latino voters, who have historically borne the brunt of voter suppression and who nationally experience longer wait times than white voters.

The effort to bring early voting to Connecticut has also resonated with advocates who for years have pushed to make voting in the state more accessible.

“Change comes very slowly to Connecticut,” said Laura Smits, president of the state’s League of Women Voters. “We don’t like change, and we fold our arms and say, ‘Not for me. I’ve done it this way for 100 years, and why can’t we keep doing it this way for 100 years?’ And I just think that that same malaise that we see throughout the country is changing, and a lot of folks are not happy about it.”

Connecticut’s voting laws are enshrined in the state constitution. Any changes to it first pass through the House and Senate with three-fourths majority support, or a simple majority in both chambers in two successive legislative terms, and then majority support among voters. This year marks the second time that the convenience voting measure has made it onto the ballot. The first attempt failed by more than 38,000 votes during the 2014 midterm.

Political experts attributed the previous rejection of early voting to confusion, uncertainty about giving the state legislature more power, and racial and partisan divisions, according to The Hartford Courant. Early voting then was grouped with no-excuse absentee voting, a different convenience measure that allows for any voter to request and cast an absentee/mail ballot without an excuse.

Voting in Connecticut was once limited to white male citizens with valued property. The state recently expanded voting to allow for absentee ballots from people who have or are around sickness, or if there’s a continued presence of sickness — such as COVID-19. Now access could further expand after November if the majority of people vote favorably to a simple question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

But the addition of early voting does not make up for the fact that many people are uninterested in elections, said Andrea Benjamin, a professor at the University of Oklahoma who studies race and politics.

“If they vote on Election Day, it might take them an hour and a half to get through the voting process. If they vote early, maybe it only takes 25 minutes,” Benjamin said. “I want people to have access to the ballot. … At the same time, I think we need to start thinking about civic education. What are we teaching people about why voting is important?”

Alicia Cobb considers herself an emerging leader in the Bridgeport community and said she is making an effort to get more civically engaged. But the self-employed artist also did not know early voting was on this year’s ballot.

Cobb said she understands that some people have tried to make casting votes more accommodating over the years. But she believes voting is just not as accessible to people who work less-traditional hours — disproportionately Black, Latino and low-income people, according to the Population Reference Bureau.

“If you can’t make it to the polls for that day, for whatever reason, then you just miss out on your vote,” said Cobb, standing near Foster’s blue tent at the farmer’s market. “That’s exactly what it’s set up for, is to make it more difficult for the people who are less fortunate and less advantaged to not have access the way that they should.”

Connecticut has a history of making voting more difficult for people of color.

The state once received a series of petitions from Black people pleading for either the right to vote or exemption from paying taxes (the General Assembly denied them), was the first to require literacy tests for voting (effectively barring people who could not read from the ballot box), was slow to outlaw literacy tests (an order that trickled down from the federal government when the Voting Rights Act was amended), and was slow to ratify the 19th Amendment (which granted some women access to the polls).