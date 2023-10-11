Earth being moved at ‘BJ’s site;’ Norwalk P&Z in the dark

A car on Tuesday passes 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

Heavy machinery has been toiling on the “BJ’s site” at 272-280 Ave., and City officials said Tuesday they don’t know why.

In 2017, the Zoning Commission approved controversial plans for The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.

The property has been vacant for years. Formerly the home of ELINCO (Electric Indicator Co.), it’s a Superfund site and was put on the national priority list in 1984. It was declared ready for reuse in September 2020.

Heavy machinery operates Tuesday on the long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

Just over a year ago, the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to grant The Village its fourth one-year extension.

NancyOnNorwalk was alerted to the activity on the site Friday. A Friday afternoon email to City officials went unanswered, until a second email was sent Tuesday afternoon.

“It appears no zoning permits were pulled. I’m not sure the status of the application,” Norwalk Senior Planner Michelle Andrzejewski said, promising to look into it.

The property is owned by Main Norwalk, LLC; New York City Attorney Albert Feinstein is its managing member, according to records available online.

Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member Claire Schoen visited the site Tuesday afternoon to get photographs. She reported two zoning staff members were on the scene, saying they’d come because the City had received multiple emails about the activity, which the City was uninformed about.

Heavy machinery operates Tuesday on the long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

Heavy machinery operates Tuesday on the long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

The long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

Heavy machinery operates Tuesday on the long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)

The long-dormant property at 272-280 Main Ave., where a BJ’s Wholesale Club was proposed in 2013. A plan for a mixed use development with an unspecified retailer was approved in 2017. (Claire Schoen)