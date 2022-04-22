Earth Day, Bird Cruises on the Sound, Art Space

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Earth Day events will include drum circle

will include drum circle Seaport Association offers bird cruises

offers bird cruises Art Space offers ‘Inaugural Journey’

Earth Day

Saturday’s “Earth Day Celebration on the Green,” 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Green, will include a community drum circle following the noon program at the gazebo. The public is invited to bring a percussion instrument and drum along.

“Harry The Heron,” a giant bird sculpture belonging to the Norwalk Land Trust, will grace the celebration.

A Native American reading will be given by Wednesday Atoms, a young Norwalk woman.

Food trucks will be stationed on Park Street. The public is invited to join one of two guided walks and a bike tour to the Green for the program. All information and maps are on the Earth Day web page.

Organizers say, “Come out to this Norwalk community ‘gathering of the tribes’ with many nature groups and city departments represented. Bring your bongos!”

A cruise to view birds on Long Island Sound

Bird Cruises on the Sound, offering close-up views of birds in their habitats, will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday May 1, Sunday May 15, Saturday May 28, and Sunday May 29.

“We are leaving at 8 a.m. because this is the time of day when birds are most active, particularly in the spring and early summer,” said cruise leader Will Schneck of Connecticut Young Birders Club. “Birds sleep at night and are hungry in the morning; Just like humans, birds have daily patterns for feeding, roosting, and other activities.”

Ospreys, long-legged egrets, American oystercatchers, herons, terns, gulls, and cormorants are among the species whose nest sites and colonies might be seen. At the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge on Sheffield Island, passengers may see herring and great black-backed gulls nesting along the shoreline. A news release from sponsor Norwalk Seaport Association said, “Every cruise is different because you never know what bird species might fly your way.”

Buy tickets in advance at HTTP://www.seaport.org, and enter your email for notification in the event of cancellation due to weather. The cost is $30 for adults, $25 for kids, and the Seaport Association predicts sellouts.

Passengers are asked to show up 30 minutes prior to the 8 a.m. departure. The cruises shove off from the Seaport Dock adjacent to the Stroffolino Bridge at the corner of Washington and Water Streets in South Norwalk. There is parking at the adjacent lot or at the Maritime Center Parking Garage. Suggested items to bring along include sunscreen, camera, binoculars, water and snacks.

The Norwalk Seaport Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Art Space

“Inaugural Journey,” an exhibit showcasing works by the Norwalk Art Space’s first four resident artists will start a 4-week run on Thursday May 5 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a news release. The Art Space Student Jazz Ensemble will be on hand, plus stars of the Teen Talent Night.

Works by sculptor Emily Teall, collage artist Remy Sosa, fantasy creator Francisco Mandujano (known on YouTube as Franky D. Crafter), and Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art Education Manager Lorena Sferlazza diverge in subject matter, but share “the exploration of self, and the power in finding one’s own visual language,” according to Art Space Director Duvian Montoya.

The news release says, “Through the Art Space’s after-school art program, these four artists provided guidance and confidence to over 90 students from Norwalk and surrounding areas. This exhibition celebrates their accomplishments and highlights growth as world builders, painters, mixed-media collage artists, naturalists, and teachers during The Norwalk Art Space’s inaugural year.”

The exhibit will be augmented by new student artwork displayed in the Art Space Café, as well as volunteer pieces in the student lounge gallery.

A talk with the four artists joined by Montoya and Art Space Educational Co-Director Darcy Hicks is planned for Sunday May 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The artists will also take part in a workshop “Envision a World,” on Saturday May 21 from noon until 3 p.m.

The Norwalk Art Space and Art Space Café are located at 455 West Ave. Admission is always free. Hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is handicap accessible, with a ramp and an elevator. There is onsite parking, plus an overflow lot across the street at 370 West Ave., and the back lot at Mathews Park at 295 West Ave. Their phone is (203) 252-2840, email [email protected]