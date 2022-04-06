Earth Day events; Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Earth Day on the Town Green; bike and walk tours

on the Town Green; bike and walk tours SoNo cleanup for Earth Day

for Earth Day Homeschool Day at the Maritime Aquarium

Festive Earth Day on the Green

Norwalk’s “Earth Day Celebration on the Green” is planned for 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday Apr. 23 at the Norwalk Green Gazebo, located at Park and Lewis Street according to a news release. A free noon program with remarks by key city officials, a Native American reading, community song, and a roll-call of participating organizations will be followed by a children’s nature activity, a drum circle, and a DPW tree planting. Food trucks, a mobile bike repair station, and a giant heron sculpture will complement the festivities. Attendees are encouraged to lighten the footprint on the earth by walking or biking to the Green rather than driving.

Three guided tours will take place that morning ahead of the event:

Wall Street Walking Tour leaves at 11 a.m. from Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave., led by Norwalk Transportation, Mobility & Parking Director Jim Travers.

leaves at 11 a.m. from Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave., led by Norwalk Transportation, Mobility & Parking Director Jim Travers. Historic River Walking Tour leaves at 10:30 a.m. from Norwalk City Hall, located at 125 East Ave., led by Norwalk River Valley Trail Board Member Nancy Rosett in conjunction with the city’s “Keep Norwalk Beautiful” clean-up.volunteers.

leaves at 10:30 a.m. from Norwalk City Hall, located at 125 East Ave., led by Norwalk River Valley Trail Board Member Nancy Rosett in conjunction with the city’s “Keep Norwalk Beautiful” clean-up.volunteers. SONO Bike Tour leaves at 11 a.m. from the SoNo Branch Library, located at 10 Washington St., led by Bike/Walk Commission Chair Tanner Thompson and Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission Vice Chair Mike Mushak.

To further commemorate the day, volunteer cleanup crews will collect trash from roughly 20 Norwalk parks, school grounds, and shorefront areas.

Guided tour maps and other event info are at norwalkgreen.com/earthday. You can also contact organizer Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee Chair Audrey Cozzarin at (203) 838-3332, email [email protected]

Norwalk Earth Day Celebration participating partners include St. Paul’s on the Green, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, First District Water Department, Norwalk Historical Society, First Congregational Church on the Green, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Congregation Beth-El, Cornerstone Community Church, Norwalk Land Trust, Norwalk Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, Norwalk Transit District, Human Services Council, Norwalk Health Department, Norwalk Community College Environmental Science Club, EcoEvolution, Essential Earth, Norwalk Pollinator Pathway, Norwalk Green Association, Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee, Norwalk Bike Co-op, and Unity Center of Norwalk.

South Norwalk Citizens 4 Justice plan cleanup

A South Norwalk (Whistleville) cleanup is planned for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday April 23, in Ryan Park.

“In partnership with the Citywide Earth Day Clean-up, the South Norwalk Citizens 4 Justice is calling on residents, business owners, school groups and faith-based organizations to join in the effort to unify neighborhoods and raise awareness of the importance of keeping our community clean,” a flier said.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact: Ernie Dumas at 203-943-6550 or Darlene Young at 203-919-2579.

Cleanup Earth Day.2022

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for homeschoolers

“Homeschool Day” at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on Wednesday April 27 will give homeschooled students access to some of the same STEM-based programs that are regularly offered to school groups, according to a news release. The seven drop-off style classes will be:

Introduction to Sharks (age four and up; 1 hour)

(age four and up; 1 hour) Introduction to Seeds (age four and up; 1 hour)

(age four and up; 1 hour) Intertidal Animals (age seven and up, 1 hour)

(age seven and up, 1 hour) Squid Adaptations (age seven and up, 1 hour)

Adaptations (age seven and up, 1 hour) Lab comparing fish vs. human circulatory system (age ten and up, 90 minutes)

circulatory system (age ten and up, 90 minutes) Lab comparing fish vs. human respiratory system (age ten and up, 90 minutes)

respiratory system (age ten and up, 90 minutes) Lab comparing fish vs. human digestive system (age ten and up, 90 minutes)

Cost per class ranges from $5 to $8 when you buy a special reduced-price “Homeschool Day” Aquarium admission ticket by Monday Apr. 25 at www.maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students. These special admission tix cost $14 for kids (usual price is $19.95), and $19 for adults (normally $28.95).

A two-hour Marine Life Encounter Cruise aboard the RV Spirit of the Sound (the Aquarium’s unique hybrid-electric research vessel) will embark that day at 9 a.m. Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and everyone attending must be at least 42” tall. Cost is $25 per person, and Aquarium admission is optional.

Interactive Story Time, a 45-minute program for kids age three and under will take place at 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the new pre-schoolers’ Sea and Discovery Zone. It’s free with the discounted Aquarium admission, and a parent or caregiver must be on hand.

Two different twelve-minute 4D movies “Shark: A 4D Experience” and “Happy Feet 4D Experience” will screen hourly. Admission is $7 per person.

Apart from the day’s special schedule, noteworthy Aquarium attractions include:

Seal-training demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m in the huge new ‘Pinniped Cove’ habitat.

demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m in the huge new ‘Pinniped Cove’ habitat. The all-new Meerkats exhibit

Meerkats exhibit “A Slug’s Life: Facing the Climate Endgame,” a special presentation combining live animals with sculpture and photography.

Face masks are supported at the Aquarium, although no longer required.

“One of the Aquarium’s priorities is making our excellent STEM-based educational programs available to all, not just to students in traditional school settings,” said Aquarium Vice President for Education Tom Naiman. “We’re excited to offer this special day and these unique learning opportunities to the many homeschooling parents and students in the tri-state area.”