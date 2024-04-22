Earth Day Festival on the Norwalk Green this Saturday

Norwalk’s top environmental groups will merge with local and state authorities, civic organizations, municipal agencies, and Norwalk Public Schools personnel on the Norwalk Green, rain or shine, when the First Taxing District hosts the city’s third annual Norwalk Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27 from noon until 4 p.m.

According to a news release, the event will include

a performance by the Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet

music by CUkes Ukelele Band and Ian Biggs

food trucks

yoga

face painting

sound healing exercises

tree planting

touch-a-truck

a Giant Jenga

You can join a group biking or walking to the Green and have access to a bike repair station courtesy of “Get to The Green Without a Machine,” an emission-reducing initiative of Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission. Details are said to be at Norwalk Earth Day.

The festival will be preceded by Mayor Rilling’s annual Norwalk Parks Cleanup planned for 10 a.m. until noon. Join up, learn locations, and get supplies by contacting Stephen Brueski at [email protected], (203) 854-7262 or Luis Estrella at [email protected], (203) 854-7978.

Festival sponsors are the Norwalk Land Trust, Norwalk Green Association, Norwalk Water Rivershed Association, Norwalk Tree Alliance, Fairfield County Bank and Sound Federal Credit Union.