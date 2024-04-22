Quantcast

Earth Day Festival on the Norwalk Green this Saturday

Norwalk’s top environmental groups will merge with local and state authorities, civic organizations, municipal agencies, and Norwalk Public Schools personnel on the Norwalk Green, rain or shine, when the First Taxing District hosts the city’s third annual Norwalk Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27 from noon until 4 p.m.

  • a performance by the Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet
  • music by CUkes Ukelele Band and Ian Biggs
  • food trucks
  • yoga
  • face painting
  • sound healing exercises
  • tree planting
  • touch-a-truck
  • a Giant Jenga

You can join a group biking or walking to the Green and have access to a bike repair station courtesy of “Get to The Green Without a Machine,” an emission-reducing initiative of Norwalk’s Bike/Walk Commission. Details are said to be at Norwalk Earth Day.

The festival will be preceded by Mayor Rilling’s annual Norwalk Parks Cleanup planned for 10 a.m. until noon. Join up, learn locations, and get supplies by contacting Stephen Brueski at [email protected], (203) 854-7262 or Luis Estrella at [email protected], (203) 854-7978.

Festival sponsors are the Norwalk Land Trust, Norwalk Green Association, Norwalk Water Rivershed Association, Norwalk Tree Alliance, Fairfield County Bank and Sound Federal Credit Union.

Looking for some environmental champions…
Comments

2 responses to “Earth Day Festival on the Norwalk Green this Saturday”

  1. Tysen Canevari

    This is a great opportunity for the city to show off its one electric vehicle it owns. A truck that belongs in the caribean that sits in the DPW garage and collects dust. The sticker on it says it is made for off road use only. Great research done by whom ever authorized that for $40,000. Better yet, lets show pictures of all the solar panels the city has on its buildings in town. Currently we have NONE!! Yet, our ordinance committee imposes a ban on gas leaf blowers because that is going to save the world! It is nice to know gas equipment will be used to cut and clean the green for earth day as landscapers pay no mind to the senseless ordinance Lisa Shanahan and the previous ordinance committee rushed through. I wonder how many of the new police departments new Chevy Tahoe gas guzzlers will be running performing OT at this event. At. least we can count on Harry driving his GAS powered car to the event. Welcome to the town of smoke and mirrors to get your vote. Finally, Earth Day will be at the Green which is fertilized 5 times a year! Doesn’t get any better than that Norwalk. Maybe we can try no mow May on the green this year. Comical

  2. Melissa Murray

    The full schedule of events can be viewed here: https://www.visitnorwalk.org/events/norwalk-earth-day-festival-on-the-green/

    It’s a great lineup this year — bigger and better than ever! My favorite is the new Picnic Grove, which has seating, picnic blankets, and games such as Giant Jenga. Also, be sure to check out the artwork created by Norwalk students throughout the green!

    Hope to see everyone there!

