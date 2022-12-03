East Ave. traffic disruptions; Vets Park monument, Art Space

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

East Avenue

The East Avenue entrance to I-95 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday Dec. 4 and Monday Dec. 5, according to a news release. To go south from East Ave., take 95 north, get off at exit 17, and follow signs to the southbound entrance.

Also, East Avenue will have alternating one way traffic between Olmstead Place and Hendricks Avenue from Tuesday Dec. 6 until Thursday Dec. 8

The closures are meant to enable improvements to I-95’s center median, installation of new highway messaging signage between Exit 16 and 17, and enhancement of the storm drainage system. More info is at FAQs – I-95 Norwalk Westport (i95norwalkwestport.com)

Purple Heart Monument

A ceremony marking Norwalk’s designation as a “Purple Heart City” is planned for Saturday Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, where the City’s Purple Heart Monument will be unveiled, according to a news release. Made of Indian red granite, the monument is similar to the one at the National Purple Heart Museum in Vails Gate, N.Y.

The Purple Heart was instituted by General George Washington in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit.” Nearly 200 Norwalkers including 97 posthumous recipients and 32 still missing in action have gotten the highly respected award after being either wounded or killed by the enemy while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Details are at http://norwalkctheroes.org/purple-heart-medal/

Veterans Park is located at 42 Seaview Ave.

‘Layers Revealed’

Jerri Graham’s photographs will accompany works by Melissa Newman and Tim Holmstrom in “Layers Revealed” at The Norwalk Art Space from Thursday Dec. 15 until Thursday Feb. 9, according to a news release.

At the opening reception on Thursday Dec. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m., Graham will take portrait photos of attendees, and cellist Sophia Vellotti will perform. Student art will be displayed in the student lounge, and The Art Space Café will be selling snacks and drinks.

Three subsequent portrait photo sessions are planned. To schedule your 15-minute session, call (203) 252-2840, and donate if you wish.

The schedule is:

Sunday Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 3.

from 10 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 3. Sunday Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until noon

from 10 a.m. until noon Sunday Jan. 15 from noon until 2:30 p.m.

The photo sessions will also enable students to help Graham with lighting, composition, backdrops, cameras, F-stops, and more. Students ages 13 to 18 can sign up on the website at https://www.thenorwalkartspace.org/book-online, where ten applications will be accepted and four spots will be awarded based on essays of 150 words or less.

An “Artist Talk” with Graham, moderated by Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County Executive Director David Green, is slotted for Sunday Jan. 15 from 3 until 4:30 p.m.

Newman, accompanied by guitarist Tony Lombardozzi, will sing at an Art Space Jazz Brunch on Saturday Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

When “Layers Revealed” closes, selected works will be installed at The SoNo Collection.

Admission to The Norwalk Art Space is always free. The gallery and café are open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visit the website at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace